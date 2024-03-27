YOLO star Fella Makafui is living a luxurious lifestyle in Dubai while on a solo vacation without her wealthy husband

The style influencer wore a beautiful ensemble styled with expensive and trendy sneakers

Ghanaian model Victoria Michaels and other female celebrities have commented on Fella Makafui's vacation videos

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is currently in Dubai for her lavish vacation after working tiredly with her production team to shoot another movie.

The young mother flaunted her hourglass figure in an expensive designer outfit for the solo trip abroad.

Fella Makafui and Hajia Bintu rock black outfits. Photo credits: @fellamakafui @bintu_hajia.

She wore a black formfitting jumpsuit styled with expensive Jordan 4 retro green glow sneakers for her trip.

While smiling for the cameras, Fella Makafui wore a short, blunt-cut hairstyle and mild makeup.

Watch the video below;

Fella Makafui looks classy in a red dress

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian musician Medikal showed off her tattoos as she slipped on a red sleeveless dress while sipping her wine.

For this lovely photoshoot, Fella Makafui looked charming in an expensive curly hairstyle and heavy makeup.

Check out the photos below;

Hajia Bintu enjoys her vacation in South Africa

Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu, real name Naoami Asiamah, loves to flaunt her curves in skintight dresses.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's outfit and sneakers

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Vicamichaels stated:

Fella Fella Fella! Next time, take me along, ok

solomon_adu_gyamfi stated:

Can I have those Jordans?

heiressjacinta stated:

As discussed on Snapchat….

Iammzgee stated:

Nye si, living the life ❤

iam_stanleyscofiedofficial stated:

Life is all about money !! Life is sweet when there is money, keep enjoying Mrs Frimpong ❤️

yhayra_ stated:

Peace ✌️ ❤

damaris_blaq1 stated:

Lifestyle

shalom_phlavor_ stated:

I’m fine please @ I’ll like to meet you

osei__felicia stated:

Whaaaat❤❤❤ different level, different style

niifer_1 stated:

I am managing my sister

Priscillaankutse stated:

Peace of mind ❤️, I pray I reach that stage

