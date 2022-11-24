Award-winning Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku is a year older today November 24, 2022

The broadcast journalist is one of the top style influencers in Ghana always modeling for top fashion brands

The mother-of-two always looks elegant in stunning African print gowns for red-carpet events

Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku has become a household name in Ghana for her outstanding acting skills. The mother-of-two has a unique fashion sense as she dresses down stylishly in most of her looks.

The gym enthusiast with a sleek body has become a fashion model for Ghanaian clothing brands as she slays on the red carpet and at other star-studded events.

Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor slays in beautiful dresses. Source: @naaashorkor

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh takes a look at Naa Ashorkor's best fashion moments from January to November.

1. Naa Ashorkor slays in a white dress

Naa Ashorkor began the new year wearing a white long-sleeve dress. She was captured smiling gorgeously at the camera while rocking a stunning hairstyle and flawless makeup for the close shot.

2. Naa Ashorkor rocks a long bohemian hairstyle

Over the years, Naa Ashorkor has modeled for different fashion and beauty brands. She looked beautiful in this black readymade dress by top fashion designer Pistis Gh. She styles her looks with a long bohemian hairstyle and long eyelashes.

3. Naa Ashorkor glows in a yellow gown

The outstanding media personality dazzled on the red carpet in a yellow figure-hugging gown. She looked stunning in her natural hairstyle and heavy makeup for the red carpet-event.

4. Naa Ashorkor inspires us with vacation wardrobe

The award-winning actress was on one of her tour Ghana vacations at a five-star resort outside the capital city.

This is one of the best no-makeup photos we have seen so far this year. Naa Ashorkor let her natural braids loose while rocking a short white jumpsuit and designer kimono.

5. Naa Ashorkor shows skin on vacation

The top Ghanaian actress gave a beautiful view of Greece while enjoying her vacation. The mother and wife, Naa Ashorkor is part of a theater group that always receives a standing ovation after each performance.

She wore a see-through two-piece outfit flaunting her smooth skin in these photos.

6. Naa Ashorkor stuns in a pink dress

The award-winning actress gave us impressive travel wardrobe goals with this look. Naa Ashorkor wore an off-shoulder pink dress styled with extremely long bohemian hair while on her vacation outside Ghana.

7. Naa Ashorkor shows off her spotless face

Top style influencer and fitness enthusiast flaunted her smooth face with subtle makeup in this photo. She looked exquisite in a turtleneck top and lob hairstyle while she drove to work.

8. Naa Ashorkor looks regal in an African print dress

The outspoken television personality seems to have a long-term relationship with Pistis Gh as she models in her latest collection for this shoot.

She dazzled in the tailor-made puff-sleeve dress designed with red beads and sequins. She gave an iconic pose; looking beautiful in her flawless makeup and hairstyle.

9. Naa Ashorkor looks elegant in a pink corset dress

The mother-of-two made headlines on social media with this beautiful photo. She wore a short corseted dress to celebrate after a spectacular stage play.

10. Naa Ashorkor looks regal in an African print gown

The broadcast journalist and Miss Malaika 2022 host Naa Ashorkor didn't fashion lovers and enthusiasts with her wardrobe choices.

She coordinated with Shapes By Nelson to creatively design this corseted gown. Naa Ashorkor's hairstyle stylist and makeup artist did an excellent job as well.

11. Naa Ashorkor shows off a new hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Naa Ashorkor keeps changing her hairstyle to match her looks. The radio personality wore a sleeveless long dress paired with an elegant piece of earrings. The mother-of-two styled her looks with long glittering high heels.

YEN.com.gh has collated some birthday wishes

adorewomenmagazine:

Wishing @naa_ashorkor_ a Happy Birthday . ⁠

We hope you have a wonderful day and that the year ahead is full of fun and adventure.⁠

ahhotelafrica_:

Join us as we wish Naa Ashorkor a Happy Birthday. We wish you long life, good health and prosperity. Enjoy your day.

citapanyin:

I said a prayer for you today And know God must have heard I felt the answer in my heart, Although He spoke no word. I didn't ask for wealth or fame, I knew you wouldn't mind.

I asked Him to send treasures Of a far more lasting kind I asked that He be near you At the start of each new day. To grant you health and blessings and friends to share your way. I asked for happiness for you In all things, great and small, But it was for His loving care I prayed for most of all. Happy Birthday madam Naa Ashorkor❤️❤️❤️❤️

adjeteyanang:

Still smiling through everything... God elevate u and keep smiling as u soar. Happy birthday @naa_ashorkor_

lydiaforson:

Happy Birthday @naa_ashorkor_ ( you will always be NISSY to me). You’re a boss because you make it all seem so easy wheew! . May God continue to give you strength and guide you, love you chica. ❤️

ajsarpong:

Happy Birthday Gorgeous @naa_ashorkor_ ✨You know the love is Ocean Deeeeeepp ❤️❤️❤️. Have a day as amazing as yourself Sugar!! . Love you plenty ! Have a Blasssttttt Boo

dr.hannahlisa:

Happy birthday, my darling @naa_ashorkor_ . Cheers to a year filled with so much joy, happiness and everything nice….. Enjoyyyyy. God bless you

jackieiseverywhere:

Happy Birthday Sweet @naa_ashorkor_ A Queen and more! May the Almighty God continue to bless you ! Have a good year❤️

mzyidaama:

Happy birthday @naa_ashorkor_ .I have never held as much admiration for a person as I do for you. You truly are an inspirational individual and a blessing in anybody’s life. I’m wishing you a wonderful day today and many more years of happiness ahead!

calawine_gh:

Happy birthday @naa_ashorkor_ I have never held as much admiration for a person as I do for you. You truly are an inspirational individual and a blessing in anybody’s life. I’m wishing you a wonderful day today and many more years of happiness ahead!

Source: YEN.com.gh