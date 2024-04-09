Ghanaian TikToker Aba Dope has won over the public with her decent African print outfit for her new photoshoot

Aba Dope slayed beautifully in a custom-made dress by the rising Ghanaian fashion designer to promote her brand

Some social media are in awe of her beauty as she models in a stunning dress and charming short hairstyle

Ghanaian TikToker Aba Dope has released elegant photos of herself after stealing the spotlight at Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday party over the weekend.

The fashionista made headlines on major news websites and blogs with her near-naked black dress at the star-studded event.

In her recent Instagram post, the food entrepreneur wore a classy white long-sleeve shirt with an African print dress showing off her thighs.

Aba Dope looks gorgeous in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @aba_dope.

Aba Dope repeated her short, wavy hairstyle and heavy makeup with glossy lipstick while accessorising it

with an expensive pearly jewellery set.

She wore elegant shoes that matched her designer bag to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Aba Dope slays in a black corseted gown for her photoshoot

Aba Dope nearly broke the internet as she wore a glamorous black corseted gown and golden high heels for a trending video shoot.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Aba Dope's stunning African print dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Elormcollection stated:

My world best ❤️❤️. I can’t love you less❤️

npokuah3 stated:

Aba, please give it out to me…. Cos you won’t wear it again … you look elegant

j.owura stated:

Baby girl, you look amazing ✅

kofikorsahgh_ stated:

Woosh

Ilaposh stated:

Odo

Empresstawiah stated:

Barbie

Adjwoahstubborn stated:

My role model ❤️❤️

empressvee1 stated:

Dope❤️

belloreignz_ stated:

Meyonko, Ay3 Greatest ❤️

Fakyepondis stated:

Beautiful ❤

Enezmakeover stated:

Sis @aba__dope, aye dope and great

astalavistaofficial stated:

Of course, she is @aba__dope ❤️

iam_yhaa_cutie stated:

My Aba ❤️

ebefa_gh stated:

Akosomo nkanea

Hilsoncandy stated:

You look amazing, ma

amab86684 stated:

My Godmother

Aba Dope Causes Confusion At Sammy Kuffour's Baby Mama's Party With Her Braless Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Aba Dope's daring outfit at Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday celebration.

She looked amazing in a gorgeous black gown, flaunting her cleavage and haircut.

Social media users have commented about Aba Dope's specially designed attire for the event attended by celebrities.

