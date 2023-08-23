The CEO of Empire Domus, Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, is a true style icon who looks good in corporate and casual outfits

The fashion icon has gone viral with his latest photos as he modelled for his longtime fashion designer, who designed his wedding outfits

Some social media users have commented on Kojo Jones' dapper looks for men who want to steal attention with their outfits

Ghanaian business mogul Dr Emmanual Kojo Jones-Mensah is one of the finest politicians with an unmatched fashion sense.

Kojo Jones and Raychel Jones look adorable together in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @blackandphamous

Source: Instagram

The wealthy man is always spotted in stylish suits and custom-made kaftan ensembles that impress with his fashionable casual outfits.

The young married man modelled for a famous men's clothing brand with top clients like Bola Ray.

Kojo Jones rocks a white floral shirt

The CEO of Empire Domos Kojo Jones donned a white floral short-sleeve shirt and brown tailored-made trousers for this photoshoot.

Kojo Jones looks dashing in an orange two-piece outfit

The fashion mogul Kojo Jones turned heads in a two-piece matching outfit while flaunting his expensive gold watch and bracelets to complete his look.

Kojo Jones shows off his GH¢10,600 Tom Ford leather sandals

Ghanaian millionaire and philanthropist Kojo Jones looked dapper in a brown short-sleeved shirt and matching trousers styled with a Tom Ford sandals.

Ghanaian entrepreneur Baaba Ankrah has commented on Kojo Jones' trending video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

baaba_ankrah stated:

You fineeeeee

Linbizglobal stated:

It means I'm Possible...

owusu_asiedu_paul stated:

Feeling motivated with your caption, boss❤️❤️

Abrielle.Cash stated:

He looks so fine that is his colour for real

Lawyerkwab stated:

You are too fine and classic

Abbakubbi stated:

Kojo more bless we love

Nasamful stated:

That man likes good even in handkerchiefs

Saventi.Gh stated:

This is cool ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh