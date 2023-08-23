Kojo Jones: 3 Times Ghanaian Millionaire Set New Men' Fashion Trend With His Stylish Outfits And Sandals
- The CEO of Empire Domus, Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, is a true style icon who looks good in corporate and casual outfits
- The fashion icon has gone viral with his latest photos as he modelled for his longtime fashion designer, who designed his wedding outfits
- Some social media users have commented on Kojo Jones' dapper looks for men who want to steal attention with their outfits
PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!
Ghanaian business mogul Dr Emmanual Kojo Jones-Mensah is one of the finest politicians with an unmatched fashion sense.
The wealthy man is always spotted in stylish suits and custom-made kaftan ensembles that impress with his fashionable casual outfits.
The young married man modelled for a famous men's clothing brand with top clients like Bola Ray.
Kojo Jones rocks a white floral shirt
The CEO of Empire Domos Kojo Jones donned a white floral short-sleeve shirt and brown tailored-made trousers for this photoshoot.
Ghanaian man goes viral as he rocks stylish corseted shirt and pleated trousers to church: "Corset my spinal cord"
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Kojo Jones looks dashing in an orange two-piece outfit
The fashion mogul Kojo Jones turned heads in a two-piece matching outfit while flaunting his expensive gold watch and bracelets to complete his look.
Kojo Jones shows off his GH¢10,600 Tom Ford leather sandals
Ghanaian millionaire and philanthropist Kojo Jones looked dapper in a brown short-sleeved shirt and matching trousers styled with a Tom Ford sandals.
Ghanaian entrepreneur Baaba Ankrah has commented on Kojo Jones' trending video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
baaba_ankrah stated:
You fineeeeee
Linbizglobal stated:
It means I'm Possible...
owusu_asiedu_paul stated:
Feeling motivated with your caption, boss❤️❤️
Abrielle.Cash stated:
He looks so fine that is his colour for real
Lawyerkwab stated:
You are too fine and classic
Abbakubbi stated:
Jackie Appiah looks sporty in Fendi outfit as she shares weight loss transformational photo; Netizens react
Kojo more bless we love
Nasamful stated:
That man likes good even in handkerchiefs
Saventi.Gh stated:
This is cool ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Raychel Jones Slays In Gorgeous Dress At His Graduation
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Raychel, Kojo Jones's wife, a true style icon with a superb sense of style for custom outfits.
The attractive woman dressed elegantly for her husband's graduation in Dubai, living up to the expectations.
The real estate tycoon's sister and brother were there to encourage and congratulate him on his academic achievement.
Raychel Jones Rocks Denim Jeans To Glitz Magazine Cover Launch
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Raychel Jones, who made headlines with her skintight outfits at a star-studded event.
The style influencer accompanied her affluent husband, Kojo Jones, to the magazine launch.
Ghanaian millionaire Kojo Jones has come under fire from certain social media users for failing to hold his wife's hand during the ceremony.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh