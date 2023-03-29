Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah was the centre of attention at Nkonkonsa's birthday party with her black ensemble

The gorgeous fashion icon and her glam team lived up to the expectation of her social media with this simple and classy look

Jackie Appiah styled her look with an expensive designer bag and popular trendy pumps owned by Berla Mundi and other female celebrities

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah was among the top celebrities at celebrity blogger Nkonkonsa's birthday party at the Airport West Hotel on March 28, 2023.

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looks splendid in beautiful hairstyles. Source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The style icon wore a white camisole, a black belted jacket and matching three-quarter pants. The entrepreneur wore GH¢9700 Amina Muaddi embellished satin slingback pumps.

While rocking a designer bag, the award-winning actress looked charming in a long-coloured hairstyle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's trending video;

@jackie_appiahba

She might be pregnant ooh....cus eii

@iammrsthomford

Why's my Jackie walking like that?

@deigloria

Why is she walking like a ghost at the top of the stairs in the middle of the night

@sk_l.o.d

Ni manager s3 s3n snr ‍♂️ I see a female be-side her na

@iam_jenicole

You people, it's okay. Nobody is perfect. There's something negative about everybody. We're all hiding our own

@kayanmata_queen_gh

She should have worn flats if she's not feeling well or in pain

@baebyi

She is like give me the closest chair, please; nice outfit, tho.

@marygreen3639

Is my role model?

@georgina._g

Being pregnant and walking in heels is not an easy thing. Jackie is beautiful

@afi_biam6

She looks heavy

Jackie Appiah Dazzles In A Yellow Dress With Billowing Sleeves And A GH¢113,000 Chanel Bag AT Movie Premiere

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah capturing moviegoers' interest with her unique fashion sense.

The A-lister and other cast members of the eagerly anticipated Ghanaian film A Taste of Sin could be seen on the red carpet.

Among the prominent personalities present was Archbishop Duncan Williams, who looked regal in a fashionable outfit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh