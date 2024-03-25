Ghanaian TikToker Aba Dope is one of the fashionable female personalities working at Onua TV

The chief executive officer of the plush restaurant in Accra looks fabulous in an African print dress

Some social media users have praised the TV host for meeting their expectations with her looks

Onua TV presenter Aba Dope is gradually winning the attention of fashionistas with her stunning looks as she hosts the Onua Concert party.

The eloquent television personality wore a colourful African print puff-sleeve peplum top and a form-fitting long skirt.

Aba Dope slays in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @aba_dope.

Source: Instagram

Aba Dope wore a coloured frontal ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup with bold lipstick and cat eyeliner.

The serial entrepreneur accessorised her look with gold earrings, a necklace and an expensive gold wristwatch.

The TikToker completed her look by modelling in black stilettos that matched her outfits.

Watch the video below;

Aba Dope looks fabulous in a lace outfit

Aba Dope flaunted her cleavage in a stylish lace dress that accentuated her famous curves. She wore a short, elegant hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Aba Dope's African print outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

_prettieboi_ferrari stated:

Absolutely stunning

treasure_ghana stated:

Beautiful

adjoa_black stated:

Asafo Maame fata wo dodo❤ @aba__dope

quartz_394 stated:

It really fits you ❤❤❤

itsprincilaaa_ stated:

Ay3 Great Ampa

healthy_skincare_bybabynaa stated:

Fine, fine, Baby ❤❤

miss_marychristinepalm stated:

You are beautiful miss

positive_burke stated:

Beautiful lady with a powerful voice

obaa_pa_zuzu stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ dope dope

pammybags_trends stated:

It's not me blushing to watch her . Aba, you look Great ❤

Foodcourtgh stated:

Dressing decent looks good on you

bridget55_ stated:

Queen aba ❤️❤️❤️

Askofwhitebarbie stated:

Rocking your outfit ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh