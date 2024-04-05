Award-winning female musician Adina has left her fans in awe of her beauty as she rocks a stylish outfit to perform her new song

The songwriter matched her beautiful crown with the designs in her custom-made outfit for the video shoot

A bevvy of Ghanaian actresses and style influencers have commented on Adina's ensemble and hairstyle

Ghanaian-South African musician and songwriter Adina Thembi Ndamse, popularly called Adina, has gone viral with visuals from her new song, Emergency.

The gorgeous fashion model and creative director for Thembi Republic looked angelic in a classy, bustier design with colourful tie & dye fabric and quality crystal rhinestones.

Ghanaian musician Adina slays in custom-made outfits. Photo credit: @adina.

Source: Instagram

Adina wore a long floor-sweeping black suede skirt to match her top while rocking a beautiful crown like a princess.

She looked flawless in perfect skintone makeup and a long curly hairstyle for the short video shoot.

Watch the video below;

Adina slays in a black outfit and a long braid hairstyle

Award-winning female musician Adina looked fabulous in a black customised tee shirt and jeans to promote her new song.

She wore beautiful African braids and red drop earrings while modelling in black mules to complete her look.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has commented on Adina's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Lydiaforson stated:

This entire look

Mrsokyeame stated:

This outfit is ... I waaant

Vicamichaels stated:

This is beautiful, Miss Adina ❤

becksygram3.1 stated:

This is congratulations love ❤️

Abianamusicfanpage stated:

Color, oooo colors, and beautiful music

Kessewaaghana stated:

You're looking beautiful like the queen you are!

peniel_gh stated:

My one and only sis aswear ago hype this myself

Rosebellszn stated:

You’re always killing it ❤

ana_baby_baby stated:

This is crazy ❤❤❤❤❤you get your swag back baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Riiriimakeoversgh stated:

Love the corset

Dolitaaah stated:

Outfit is giiivviiiiinngggg!!!!

Adina Causes A Stir As She Stuns In White Silky Thigh-High Dress And Braids For Her Birthday Shoot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Adina, who took the internet by storm with her classy birthday photos.

The Central University graduate has turned heads in the community after looking stunning in white for her birthday photo session.

In the widely shared pictures, Adina, the 2021 VGMA Dancehall Artist of the Year, looked adorable with her coloured braids hairstyle.

Source: YEN.com.gh