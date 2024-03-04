Onua TV presenter Aba Dope made a bold fashion statement as Ghanaians and Nigerian stars gathered to support Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn at their plush wedding

Aba Dope hired the best glam team, including a famous gele stylist, to design a unique style to match her outfit

Some social media users have commented on Aba Dope's outfit at the star-studded event

Ghanaian TikToker Aba Martin, popularly called Aba Dope, was among the female personalities at Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn's luxurious white wedding ceremony in Ghana.

The food entrepreneur looked terrific in a beautiful lace Asoebi dress at the star-studded event over the weekend.

Famous TikToker Aba Dope slays in a stunning Asoebi dress and gele. Photo credit: @abadope

Aba Dope wore a custom-made dress designed by female fashion designer Piel Couture and a beautiful gele tied perfectly on her head by the CEO of the Gele Center.

She looked elegant in flawless makeup and a coloured curly hairstyle that matched her outfit and designer shoes.

Famous TikToker Aba Dope shows off her beautiful tattoos

Onua TV presenter Aba Dope looked impeccable in a puff-sleeve top and red high-waisted skirt while flaunting her flat tummy.

The outspoken TV personality dazzled in an expensive frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup while rocking a silver jewellery set.

Some social media users have commented on Aba Dope's wedding guest outfit

Looks Regal In A Red Indian Dress And Stylish Turban Styled With Designer Shoes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Aba Dope, who went viral with her Indian-themed outfit to host her show on Onua TV.

The stunning woman with curves always looks fantastic with frontal haircuts and makeup. The dedicated TV anchor has received praise from certain social media users for always motivating them with her appearance.

