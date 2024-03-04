Aba Dope: Onua TV Presenter Looks Stunning In A Classy Asoebi Dress At Moses Bliss' White Wedding
- Onua TV presenter Aba Dope made a bold fashion statement as Ghanaians and Nigerian stars gathered to support Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn at their plush wedding
- Aba Dope hired the best glam team, including a famous gele stylist, to design a unique style to match her outfit
- Some social media users have commented on Aba Dope's outfit at the star-studded event
Ghanaian TikToker Aba Martin, popularly called Aba Dope, was among the female personalities at Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn's luxurious white wedding ceremony in Ghana.
The food entrepreneur looked terrific in a beautiful lace Asoebi dress at the star-studded event over the weekend.
Aba Dope wore a custom-made dress designed by female fashion designer Piel Couture and a beautiful gele tied perfectly on her head by the CEO of the Gele Center.
She looked elegant in flawless makeup and a coloured curly hairstyle that matched her outfit and designer shoes.
Watch the video below;
Famous TikToker Aba Dope shows off her beautiful tattoos
Onua TV presenter Aba Dope looked impeccable in a puff-sleeve top and red high-waisted skirt while flaunting her flat tummy.
The outspoken TV personality dazzled in an expensive frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup while rocking a silver jewellery set.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Aba Dope's wedding guest outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
the_gele_center stated:
Ay3 Great
Animorebabe stated:
Wow, you are next in line, dear
Mrmuchmore stated:
Miyonko ay3 great ai
Toosweetpikaboo stated:
Descent dressing dze 3fa no kwa❤️
official.loe_we stated:
U look good
Brahadams stated:
Cute Aba
bikini_shop___ stated:
Looking good
positive_burke stated:
My beautiful Aba
georgette_blaq stated:
Look so beautiful Aba
Mykcutetrends stated:
You outdid yourself
Looks Regal In A Red Indian Dress And Stylish Turban Styled With Designer Shoes
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Aba Dope, who went viral with her Indian-themed outfit to host her show on Onua TV.
The stunning woman with curves always looks fantastic with frontal haircuts and makeup. The dedicated TV anchor has received praise from certain social media users for always motivating them with her appearance.
