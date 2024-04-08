Sammy Kuffour: Ex-Bayern Munich Player's Baby Mama Rocks Red Jacket To Celebrate Her 30th Birthday
- Former Bayern Munich player Sammy Kuffour's baby mama, Charlotte Derban, is celebrating her 30th birthday with daring photos
- The young and hardworking mother wore two revealing outfits for her gorgeous birthday photoshoot
- Some social media users commented on Charlotte's birthday resemble and hairstyle
The beautiful baby mama of former Ghanaian international player Sammy Osei Kuffour, Charlotte Derban, has taken over social media with her sassy birthday photos.
Charlotte, a beautician and food entrepreneur, looked stunning in a stylish red jacket and white trousers for her birthday shoot.
The celebrity mum wore a short, blunt-cut hairstyle and flawless makeup that blended with her skin tone.
She looked classy in unique round earrings, a gold wristwatch and bracelets to accessorise her look.
Fashion model Charlotte Derban completed her look with black stilettos while posing at her plush office with beautiful interior decoration.
Check out the photos below:
Sammy Kuffour's baby mama rocks a black strapless dress on her birthday
Gorgeous influencer Charlotte Derban turned heads in a black strapless dress that showed off her thighs as she posed for her birthday photoshoot.
Watch the video below:
2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner, Esi, and others commented on Charlotte's birthday post
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.
regal_esi stated:
Sagaa
_laura_april stated:
Most hardworking ❤️ belated happy birthday love
Slaybyabena stated:
Hbd to you my far away frnd❤❤❤
Ernestkwilliams stated:
Happy birthday to you ma'am Long life and more blessings
mann_goodlifee stated:
Sweet 30!❤️
buerkie_love stated:
Welcome to the 3rd floor gal❤️
Richardgovernor stated:
Happy birthday MWC
442_hideout stated:
Birthday bliss and blessings
Trishglowgh stated:
You are a queen
iam_shekel stated:
Happy birthday ❤️
maame_serwah201 stated:
Birthday blessings ❤️❤️❤️
dickybaby1 stated:
Cheers to greatness
gabby10official stated:
Happy special birthday to u‼️
msbecca______ stated:
@charly_dgh happy birthday beautiful
