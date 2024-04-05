Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah is always in the news for rocking fashionable outfits and hairstyles

The humanitarian looks beautiful with or without makeup, as seen on all her social media pages

Some social media users have commented on Kumawood star Benedicta Gafah's Barbie-inspired hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah has stunned fans in awe of her beauty as she slays in ready-to-wear black dresses.

The hardworking boutique owner has become her own model, always rocking new designs to inform her followers of the latest trends.

Benedicta Gafah slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @benedictagafah.

Source: Instagram

In one of her Instagram posts, the Kumawood actress was photographed wearing a black long-sleeve dress designed with black mesh.

Benedicta Gafah wore an expensive frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Benedicta Gafah flaunts her smooth legs

Benedicta Gafah, the owner of the Luxiwear boutique, looked dashing in a black spaghetti strap suede dress highlighting her famous curves.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Benedicta Gafah's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

priziel_designs_ stated:

Beautiful

myzz_cece_annie stated:

My all time favorite ❤️

Giftydebrah stated:

Good to see you again ❤️❤️❤️

Modernageaccessories stated:

Is your sister this Fine❤️beauty with a brain ❤️

Higepikaizo stated:

This pics de3 collect your 2

silvalady_sl stated:

Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️

Modernagejewelry stated:

Looking very gorgeous dear

misshildakay_ stated:

You look gorgeous

Efuadell stated:

Sister nie ❤

Wizdickson stated:

So beautiful

_amarisaa stated:

Well-spoken

yrn_dhespite stated:

Queen❤

i_am_asenath stated:

Beautiful ❤️

myzz_cece_annie stated:

My all time favorite ❤️

Giftydebrah stated:

Good to see you again ❤️❤️❤️

Modernageaccessories stated:

Is your sister this Fine❤️beauty with brain ❤️

Benedicta Gafah Slays With Gh₵ 28K Balenciaga Bag

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Benedicta Gafah, who has added her name to the roster of famous people who own high-end designer purses.

Benedicta Gafah, who gained notoriety for her roles in Kumawood productions, is a model for high-end labels and designers.

Along with being a screen goddess, the 30-year-old hosts one of Media General's popular shows as a television presenter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh