Gloria Sarfo: Ghanaian Actress Looks Sassy In A White Dress With A Front Oversized Flower
- Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo knows her body type and the perfect outfit to make her stand out among her colleagues
- The fashion entrepreneur has introduced another floral design for women who want to cause a stir at every event
- Some social media users have commented on Gloria Sarfo's outfit and coloured hairstyle under her Instagram post
Ghanaian actress Gloria Osei Sarfo, popularly called Gloria Sarfo, loves experimenting with her fashion choices without being perturbed by reviews from fashion critics.
The talented actress has decided to celebrate her birthday throughout the month of April by slaying in an elegant outfit from her clothing line.
Gloria Sarfo wore a white strapless dress crafted from luxurious fabric adorned with a magnificent, oversized flower.
She unlocked her inner princess with this picture-perfect dress that flattered her curvy silhouette and instantly transformed her look.
The screen diva looked stunning in a coloured frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.
Check out the photos below;
Gloria Sarfo looks ethereal in a colourful kente ensemble
Gloria Sarfo celebrated Ghana's Independence Day by dressing like a royal in an elegant kente outfit and matching gold accessories.
She wore quality handmade native sandals and sat gracefully on a stool for the photoshoot.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Gloria Sarfo's stunning white outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Vidaotenggyanmea stated:
Beautiful inside out ❤️❤️❤️❤️
solphy_grills stated:
The skin is screaming cocobrown❤️
douglas_amoah stated:
Incredible individual
Shadyfills stated:
You are doing very well ❤️❤️
mabelanna2 stated:
Amen Amen ❤️
fredericktchie stated:
So astounding baby. Girl you knock me out
esiadjeiwaa_8 stated:
Have a glorious week as well beautiful❤️❤️❤️
Amevordzieedith stated:
Wow, so beautiful ❤️❤️my remodel ❤️❤️❤️
Obasimasam stated:
The ever gorgeous big sister Ama
Brytmonica stated:
Awwww, always and forever beautiful all. l ask God for a long life and good health ❤️❤️❤️
bonney_reigns stated:
April Goddess
loria_laurel stated:
Beautiful and pretty as always maami ❤️
fx._kobby stated:
Beautiful, Mom ❤️
bonney_reigns stated:
Beautiful
Gloria Sarfo: Actress Looks Spectacular In A Green Off-Shoulder Ruched Dress To Mark Her Birthday
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gloria Sarfo, who has created a stunning fashion statement with her chic birthday ensembles.
For her picture shoot, the AMVCA-winning actress donned two gowns created by Ghanaian fashion designers.
Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and other famous celebrities have commented on Gloria Sarfo's birthday pictures.
