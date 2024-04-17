Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo knows her body type and the perfect outfit to make her stand out among her colleagues

The fashion entrepreneur has introduced another floral design for women who want to cause a stir at every event

Some social media users have commented on Gloria Sarfo's outfit and coloured hairstyle under her Instagram post

Ghanaian actress Gloria Osei Sarfo, popularly called Gloria Sarfo, loves experimenting with her fashion choices without being perturbed by reviews from fashion critics.

The talented actress has decided to celebrate her birthday throughout the month of April by slaying in an elegant outfit from her clothing line.

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @gloriasarfo

Source: Instagram

Gloria Sarfo wore a white strapless dress crafted from luxurious fabric adorned with a magnificent, oversized flower.

She unlocked her inner princess with this picture-perfect dress that flattered her curvy silhouette and instantly transformed her look.

The screen diva looked stunning in a coloured frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.

Check out the photos below;

Gloria Sarfo looks ethereal in a colourful kente ensemble

Gloria Sarfo celebrated Ghana's Independence Day by dressing like a royal in an elegant kente outfit and matching gold accessories.

She wore quality handmade native sandals and sat gracefully on a stool for the photoshoot.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Gloria Sarfo's stunning white outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Vidaotenggyanmea stated:

Beautiful inside out ❤️❤️❤️❤️

solphy_grills stated:

The skin is screaming cocobrown❤️

douglas_amoah stated:

Incredible individual

Shadyfills stated:

You are doing very well ❤️❤️

mabelanna2 stated:

Amen Amen ❤️

fredericktchie stated:

So astounding baby. Girl you knock me out

esiadjeiwaa_8 stated:

Have a glorious week as well beautiful❤️❤️❤️

Amevordzieedith stated:

Wow, so beautiful ❤️❤️my remodel ❤️❤️❤️

Obasimasam stated:

The ever gorgeous big sister Ama

Brytmonica stated:

Awwww, always and forever beautiful all. l ask God for a long life and good health ❤️❤️❤️

bonney_reigns stated:

April Goddess

loria_laurel stated:

Beautiful and pretty as always maami ❤️

fx._kobby stated:

Beautiful, Mom ❤️

bonney_reigns stated:

Beautiful

Gloria Sarfo: Actress Looks Spectacular In A Green Off-Shoulder Ruched Dress To Mark Her Birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gloria Sarfo, who has created a stunning fashion statement with her chic birthday ensembles.

For her picture shoot, the AMVCA-winning actress donned two gowns created by Ghanaian fashion designers.

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and other famous celebrities have commented on Gloria Sarfo's birthday pictures.

Source: YEN.com.gh