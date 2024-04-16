Jackie Appiah: Ghanaian Actress Looks Regal In A Colourful Maxi Dress And GH¢40,000 Chypre Sandals
- Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah knows the perfect outfit for every event, especially when it's been a rainy day
- Jackie Appiah proves she is a style connoisseur who is very unpredictable regarding her sartorial choices
- Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's outfit and new sandals on Instagram
This is a side of Jackie Appiah we are not used to seeing. Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stepped out on a rainy day, April 16, 2024, in a simple maxi dress with three-quarter sleeves for her solo date.
The 40-year-old styled her tie & dye below-the-knee dress with a brown leather bag while showing off her new Chypre sandals to complete her look.
For the glam, the screen goddess looked lovely in a lustrous black hairstyle and mild makeup with glossy lipstick.
Jackie Appiah accessorised her look with her favourite Van Cleef & Arpels necklace and gold bracelet for this photoshoot.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Check out the photos below;
Jackie Appiah rocks an all-white outfit
Famous brand influencer Jackie Appiah stepped out casually in a white two-piece outfit and designer sunglasses that matched her expensive handbag.
Check out the photos below;
Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Beddingsnbeyond stated:
Most beautiful! ❤️
adepa_em stated:
Honestly, there’s something about this woman's pure grace’ how can a whole trendy outfit look so unique on you ❤️❤️
j.o.e.l.l.e.n stated:
stunner!
Kobirana stated:
Biibiaa fata wo
Veronicageetoe stated:
My mom's favorite ❤
shadrackagyare94 stated:
Felicia Osei looks splendid in a black strapless dress with hand gloves styled with expensive pearls
Boss Lady…
frank_njoba stated:
Can your Boss ever? My beautiful madam ❤️
wayoborngreat stated:
Rich and famous
wayoborngreat stated:
Rich Aunty ❤️❤️❤️
Haroldamenyah stated:
She bad!!! Her mes?
22mimilove stated:
Miss Elegant ❤
Jackie Appiah Looks Fabulous In Maxi Dress As She Washes Her Clothes With Her Hands
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who was shown washing her clothing by hand.
The mother-of-one looked stunning in a stylish outfit and elegant shoes to shoot the television commercial.
Some social media users have left comments praising her perfect beauty in Jackie Appiah's video.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh