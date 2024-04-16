Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah knows the perfect outfit for every event, especially when it's been a rainy day

Jackie Appiah proves she is a style connoisseur who is very unpredictable regarding her sartorial choices

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's outfit and new sandals on Instagram

This is a side of Jackie Appiah we are not used to seeing. Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah stepped out on a rainy day, April 16, 2024, in a simple maxi dress with three-quarter sleeves for her solo date.

The 40-year-old styled her tie & dye below-the-knee dress with a brown leather bag while showing off her new Chypre sandals to complete her look.

Jackie Appiah shows off her designer bags. Photo credit: @jackieappiah.

Source: Instagram

For the glam, the screen goddess looked lovely in a lustrous black hairstyle and mild makeup with glossy lipstick.

Jackie Appiah accessorised her look with her favourite Van Cleef & Arpels necklace and gold bracelet for this photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Jackie Appiah rocks an all-white outfit

Famous brand influencer Jackie Appiah stepped out casually in a white two-piece outfit and designer sunglasses that matched her expensive handbag.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Jackie Appiah's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Beddingsnbeyond stated:

Most beautiful! ❤️

adepa_em stated:

Honestly, there’s something about this woman's pure grace’ how can a whole trendy outfit look so unique on you ❤️❤️

j.o.e.l.l.e.n stated:

stunner!

Kobirana stated:

Biibiaa fata wo

Veronicageetoe stated:

My mom's favorite ❤

shadrackagyare94 stated:

Boss Lady…

frank_njoba stated:

Can your Boss ever? My beautiful madam ❤️

wayoborngreat stated:

Rich and famous

wayoborngreat stated:

Rich Aunty ❤️❤️❤️

Haroldamenyah stated:

She bad!!! Her mes?

22mimilove stated:

Miss Elegant ❤

Jackie Appiah Looks Fabulous In Maxi Dress As She Washes Her Clothes With Her Hands

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Jackie Appiah, who was shown washing her clothing by hand.

The mother-of-one looked stunning in a stylish outfit and elegant shoes to shoot the television commercial.

Some social media users have left comments praising her perfect beauty in Jackie Appiah's video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh