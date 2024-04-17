Award-winning Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah loves to put her smooth body on display as she slays in daring outfits

The hardworking entrepreneur has shared photos of her collection at her plush boutique in Accra

Some social media users have commented on Benedicta Gafah's elegant outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah is one of the female celebrities who always posts more than three editorial photos weekly.

The style influencer has a dedicated team readily available to glam her up and shoot breathtaking photos.

For her latest Instagram post, the beauty goddess looked classy in a black one-hand ruched dress showing off her smooth thighs.

Benedicta Gafah looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @empress_dictabee.

The chief executive officer of Luxiwear has joined the female stars who are styling their looks with expensive pearly jewellery sets.

Benedicta Gafah looked lovely in flawless makeup, with a faultless ponytail frontal hairstyle and elegant earrings.

Check out her photos below;

Benedicta Gafah looks fabulous in a stylish black jacket

Benedicta Gafah gave onlookers an unforgettable sight as she rocked a black deep-plunge jacket and matching pants.

She wore a fringe hairstyle and mild makeup while styling her look with fancy sunglasses.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Benedicta Gafah's revealing outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

fr_ankie4413 stated:

Absolutely Beauty ❤️

itz_exbills stated:

God bless you, dear ❤️

mensah_jnr1 stated:

My Ghana's Most beautiful ❤️

myzz_lisa_ stated:

You look like a Barbie ❤

99_laws stated:

@empress_dictabee u look like u just fell from heaven and landed on the street. Dammmn girl u fine❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Mgsdelineation stated:

Goddess of beauty

ama_elysabel stated:

Empress

braharry_ stated:

My secret admire looking prettier ❤️❤️❤️

sallykabia.56 stated:

Beautifully gorgeous ❤️

iam_afraaa stated:

Ugh too pretty

Yallmeetstacie stated:

Absolutely gorgeous

coffie_apea stated:

If beauty was a person….it would’ve probably been you ❤️.

kwekuchainzz_daily stated:

Gorgeous❤️❤️❤️

abugah2428 stated:

Queen of the West

