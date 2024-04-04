Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has made an impeccable fashion statement with her stylish birthday outfits

The AMVCA award-winning actress wore two dresses designed by Ghanaian fashion designers for her photoshoot

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah and other celebrities have commented on Gloria Sarfo's birthday photos

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo's lovely birthday photos are trending on all social media platforms.

The screen diva who founded Glowcity Wear Salon and her creative team have outdone themselves with these unique designs for her birthday photoshoot.

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @gloriasarfo

Gloria Sarfo looks glamorous in a green dress for her birthday photoshoot

Gloria Sarfo smiled beautifully while holding a red wine to celebrate her birthday. She was photographed wearing a green draped shoulder dress clinched to her body.

The fashion entrepreneur wore a blond hairstyle and heavy makeup that made her glow.

Gloria Sarfo looks angelic in a red dress for her birthday photoshoot

Gloria Sarfo has set a new trend for gorgeous women to break the internet with their pre-wedding photoshoots. The A-lister actress looked fabulous in a red off-shoulder dress designed with organza for her birthday shoot.

She wore a shoulder-level straight hairstyle and white floral designs to complete her look.

Some social media users have commented on Gloria Sarfo's elegant birthday outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

amoanimaa_gmb23 stated:

Happiest birthday, Ms GloriaGod bless you so much for your good heartlots of love

Jessicalarny stated:

Aaaw happy birthday, superstar

empress_poks stated:

Glo ❤️❤️❤️, happy birthday to you sis , age in Grace

Freddieleonard stated:

Happy Birthday ❤️

Sammielordofficial stated:

Happy birthday

fordjour__snr stated:

Happy birthday, Mumsy, God bless you

Haroldamenyah stated:

Happy birthday Gloria. Wishing you a new age filled with all your heart desires materializing. Bless you

Victorialebenee stated:

Happy birthday gorgeous sis you are blessed beyond measurable doubts

calistaokoronkwo stated:

Happy birthday to you , beautiful ❤

