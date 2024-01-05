TV3 morning show host Berla Mundi has tied the knot in a private ceremony today, January 5, 2024

The fashionista and her longtime boyfriend, David Tabi, are yet to post photos from their private wedding on social media

Some media personalities and celebrities have congratulated the wealthy couple on their beautiful nuptials

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi and David Tabi have gone viral with their private wedding.

The handsome heir, whose family owns a successful mining company and the top style influencer, has been dating for years, according to the report.

Berla Mundi slays in elegant gowns. Photo credit: @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

In a post by a famous blogger, Sel The Bomb, he disclosed that Mr David Tabi schooled in London and returned to Ghana to manage his family’s business.

Berla Mundi's husband, David Tabi, talks about managing his family business

Berla Mundi's husband looked dapper in a designer long-sleeve shirt and black trousers as he spoke impeccably about working with his family.

Watch the video below;

Berla Mundi's husband, David Tabi, rocks his company's uniform

The hardworking and upper-level manager David Tabi looked dashing in a simple uniform as he posed with a colleague in the office.

Check out the photos below;

Berla Mundi Goes Viral As She Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Shiny Flared Gown With Hoodie To Host Event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi, host of TV3's morning show, as one of Ghana's most gifted media figures and event presenters.

Berla Mundi wore a classy outfit to host the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The fashion influencer attended the largest music festival, honouring exceptional musicians with immaculate makeup.

Tima Kumkum, Harold Amenyah, Kalybos And Other Top Ghanaian Celebrities That Got Married In 2023

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a few Ghanaian celebrities who inspired their followers to believe in the power of love.

With their exquisite wedding attire for their multi-day ceremonies, these top stylish celebrities walked down the aisle in elegant outfits.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of famous people whose lavish weddings set new fashion standards.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh