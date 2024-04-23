United Showbiz host MzGee is indeed a top style icon and a talented media personality in Ghana

The multi-talented media personality left her fans stunned as she wore an all-black outfit to host her show

Some social media users have applauded the style influencer for always dressing to suit her personality

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, has proven that black outfits are not for mourning, but one can rock to it on live TV shows.

The celebrity fashion model, styled by Violet Akosua Obeng, the wife of Kwame A Plus, looked fabulous in a black two-piece outfit to host the United Showbiz program.

United Showbiz host MzGee looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @mzgee.

Source: Instagram

MzGee glowed as she rocked the off-shoulder three-quarter sleeve pleated top, matching pants, and elegant red shoes.

She turned heads with her glamorous blond hairstyle and heavy makeup while slaying classy designer earrings.

MzGee looks spectacular in a maxi dress

MzGee has turned the United Showbiz program into a fashion show as she dazzled in a maxi dress with billowing sleeves.

She completed her look with stylish gele tight directly on her hand using a colourful floral African print material.

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's black outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

bettyblackkoranteng stated:

U look sooo beautiful

ganyobi_niiquayee stated:

This is what we call COMFY AND GORGEOUS❤️❤️

mzlyna30 stated:

Bold n beautiful ❤️… our entertainment general ❤️

abenabarca10 stated:

U dress Code is always A1 beautiful ❤️

qhwekuromanphada stated:

Rich Auntie

effe_lois_services stated:

Looking beautiful ❤

veraboateng.50552 stated:

Best dress

Brahadams stated:

Beautiful MzGee in Black

boatengameyaw1news stated:

Gee Gee ❤️❤️

ganyobi_niiquaye stated:

Sophistication at its peak❤️❤️

gabrieljesusprodigal stated:

Lovely ❤️

Amuzudeladem stated:

You look good sis❤️

