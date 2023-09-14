Dede Ayew's gorgeous wife is among the wives of Ghanaian footballers with a unique fashion sense

The mother of lovely and pretty girls has become a go-to celebrity for top designer bags and shoe inspiration

Ghanaian beauty queen and the wife of Sulley Muntari always comments on her splendid looks on Instagram

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian international footballer Dede Ayew never disappoints with her look each time she makes a public appearance.

Dede Ayew and his wife, Yvonne Ayew, rock classy sunglasses. Photo credit: @elaailaa

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Ayew has a banging body like a supermodel and is a top fashionista who always turns heads with minimalist yet classy looks.

YEN.com.gh has listed five breathtaking photos of Yvonne Ayew that are trending on social media.

Dede Ayew's wife rocks a pantsuit and Hermès Kelly bag

Ghanaian couple Dede Ayew and Yvonne looked perfect together in fashionable suits for a wedding ceremony in France.

The celebrity mother wore a one-button pantsuit while flaunting her Hermès Kelly bag in the beautiful photos.

Dede Ayew's wife looks elegant in a white sleeves jacket

Beauty goddess Yvonne Ayew doesn't look like someone who has given birth. The style influencer donned a white sleeveless jacket and cargo pants in this photo.

As she stepped out, she looked radiant in a short, blunt-cut blonde hairstyle and flawless makeup while posing with her white Chanel bag.

Dede Ayew's wife looks regal in an African print dress while flaunting her Christian Dior tote bag

The fashionista Yvonne Ayew looked exquisite in an off-shoulder thigh-high African print dress styled with Hermès sandals.

Yvonne Ayew posed with a Christian Dior bag while enjoying her vacation in Seychelles.

Dede Ayew's wife slays in a Gucci top and denim jeans

Mrs Ayew looked splendid in designer outfits as she sat in the back seat of a plush car while riding in Turkey.

Yvonne Ayew wore a white Gucci top and denim jeans as she showed off her Gucci bag with a bamboo handle.

Dede Ayew and his family celebrate his daughter's birthday

The senior national team captain, Andre Dede Ayew, looked dapper in a white shirt for a lovely family photoshoot on her daughter's birthday.

