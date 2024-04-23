TV3 presenter Cookie Tee is the real definition of a hardworking woman with a high fashion sense

Cookie Tee has impressed her social media fans with sartorial choices since January 2024

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Amoani has commented on Cookie Tee's tailored-to-fit outfit

Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, is one of Ghana's most beautiful and multitalented female celebrities.

The co-host of the TV3 morning show always looks good in everything she wears, from her casual outfits to the red carpet looks.

Cookie Tee looks classy in designer outfits. Photo credit: @cookieteegh

Source: Instagram

Cookie Tee has modelled in another classy custom-made ensemble by Lauren Couture for her latest photoshoot.

The style influencer looked effortlessly chic in a white collared long-sleeve blazer with four buttons that she paired with a green floral African print skirt.

She looked lovely in a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup while smiling beautifully for the cameras.

Check out the photos below;

Cookie Tee looks regal in a kente outfit and jewellery set

Cookie Tee paid homage to the Anlo Kingdom on the morning show by dressing in a colourful kente ensemble and handmade beads styled with a blue headscarf.

Check out the photos below;

Cookie Tee Stuns In A Stylish Jacket And African Print Flare Skirt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Cookie Tee, who always goes viral with her stunning African print gowns.

The gorgeous media figure enjoys looking amazing in pricey frontal hairstyles and makeup. Social media users have commented about Cookie Tee's fancy shoes and viral photo shoots.

Source: YEN.com.gh