Ghanaian TV personality Berla Mundi has upped her fashion game with this breathtaking African print dress

The style influencer looked fabulous in a carefully designed suit with beautiful details for her photoshoot

Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown and other celebrities have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's outfit

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has proven that fashionistas can use African print fabrics to sew different styles.

The newly married bride looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeve African print blazer with eight black buttons and a plain grey fabric.

Berla Mundi looks stunning in elegant dresses. Photo credit: @berlamundi.

Berla Mundi paired it with a knee pencil skirt while modelling in black stilettoes that matched her black bag.

For the glam, Mrs Tabi wore a coloured frontal ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look. She shared the photos on Instagram with this caption;

As your incoming president, I’ve started dressing the part!

I’m ready for the job and I promise everyone a 4 bedroom house and a brand new Lamborghini when I’m elected!! Vote for me ✨✨✨

Check out the photos below;

Berla Mundi looks captivating in a stunning lace gown

Berla Mundi wore a custom-made gown by Yartel GH to a star-studded event in Rwanda.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Gloriabuckman stated:

You're looking the part!

Drhannahlisa stated:

Madam President . U look the part

Vicamichaels stated:

Very elegant woman ❤

naa_ashorkor_ stated:

Love it!

Laurenhautecouture stated:

Snatched, classy, stunning! The Lauren Woman @berlamundi ❤

Thedelamichel stated:

Oouu, this is stunning innit

priscill602390 stated:

Yessssssssssssss

Iamamamcbrown stated:

My Lauren woman #Brimm

joycebmogtari_esq stated:

We bow! Here is a toast to the fresh Mrs! Beautiful Berla M

Clothingbyaim stated:

Mundi for president

Godwinasediba stated:

STUNNING!❤️

Amalibalatifa stated:

May your uttered words come to manifestation. Amen

