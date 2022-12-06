Ghanaian entrepreneur Richard Brown stands out among top male celebrities with his unique fashion sense

Popularly called Osebo The Zara Man, the style influencer sources highly stylish brands that outdoors his great personality

The wealthy businessman always shares photos of himself wearing top designer brands such as Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Bottega Veneta

2022 has seen many Ghanaian male celebrities stepping up their fashion sense. Many of them kickstart the year with bold styles taking vital fashion tips from 2021 to merge with of-the-moment elements to create new trends.

Ghanaian businessman Richard Brown popularly called Osebo The Zara Man always sets the tone for new trends. Although Osebo's fashion sense looked extremely wild and edgy, it is surprisingly wearable and will stand the test of time.

Osebo The Zara Man rocked outfits by Ghanaian designer Vanessa Ofori Official. source: @osebo_thezaraman

1. Osebo The Zara man in a matching brown outfit

The style influencer gave us edgy street vibes as he stunned in a short sleeve-long top and matching shorts styled with a black sweatshirt.

He wore black long socks to his knees and black shoes. Osebo The Zara Man styled his looks with fashionable sunglasses and a side bag.

2. Osebo The Zara man rocks Bottega Veneta boots

Richard Brown popularly called Osebo has created a niche for himself when it comes to his fashion sense.

In the picture below, he was pictured in a black Medusa head tee shirt styled with a stylish see-through jacket and green shorts. Osebo wore a Bottega Veneta boots and sunglasses to match his looks.

3. Osebo The Zara man steps out in Dolce & Gabbana trousers

The Ghanaian stylist always adds a touch of designer brands to his look each time he steps out. He rocked a long-sleeve lace shirt paired with Dolce & Gabbana trousers.

Osebo The Zara Man was pictured holding a red leather pouch to match his shoes.

4. Osebo The Zara man silences critics with his white shirt

Osebo The Zara man's fashion sense is out of this world. He always makes a bold fashion statement with his looks.

Sunglass is part of his signature look and we love all his collections so far. He wore a white shirt and black trousers and Fendi boots.

5. Osebo The Zara man looks casual in denim jeans

The chief executive officer of 247 one of the biggest boutiques in Greater Accra has brought back the denim trend in this look. He wore a jacket and ripped jeans styled with a long yellow sweatshirt.

