Ghanaian actor and comedian Kingsley Kofi Kyeremateng, popularly called Ajos, stepped out in style as a guest on the Onua Showtime show

Maame Dokono, Maame Jane, Nana Kwame Arhin and other veteran actors also didn't disappoint with their looks

Some social media users have commended Onua TV for entertaining their audience with educative content

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown hosted some veteran actors, including Ajos, Maame Dokono and others, on the Onua Showtime program.

Nana Ama McBrown, Maame Dokono, Ajos and Maame Jane rock classy outfits. Photo credit: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown looked terrific in a puff-sleeved dress, long blond hairstyle and smooth makeup as she anchored the show.

The gorgeous TV host styled her stunning dress with a gold jewellery set and colourful strappy sandals.

Ghanaian comedian Ajos looks dapper in an African print jacket on Onua Showtime

Ghanaian comedian Ajos looked regal in black denim jeans and a custom-made African print jacket.

He styled his look with heavy silver and gold necklaces while showing impressive dance moves.

Maame Dokono looks ethereal in an African print outfit

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe popularly called Maame Dokono, looked gorgeous in a stylish African print dress designed with gold lace as she spoke about her successful acting career.

Some social media users have commented on a video of comedian Ajos dancing energetically on the Onua Showtime show

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Jane Cheamisco Azango stated:

Yesterday I laughed saaaa

Daniel Oko Djanie stated:

Full of life & fun. Ajoors is a happy man

D_nice Omologo stated:

Wow, that's awesome

Loh Kwasi Frank said:

You are blessed, dear .. thanks to you and your team for a great show always

Pray Morgan stated:

The love is deep

Charway Ayerkyi Gracyefuah stated:

E for Energy

Agnes Asantewaa stated:

Very lovely

Naa Awhehwe Sunshine said:

The legends do all

Florence Ahenkorah Kwakye Aboagyewah stated:

Wooow really love the dressing. Still strong

Mabel Kande Karimu Kattah stated:

Awww.... we miss you our legend we love you all...

Rita Baah stated:

It really exciting

Nana Ama McBrown Rocks Shiny Gold Dress For Iconic Photoshoot With Maame Dokono

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who donned two exquisite ensembles for the exclusive Onua Showtime event.

Akosua Agyapong, Diana Hamilton, and Maame Dokono were among the special guests on the well-liked show who dazzled in style.

Nana Ama McBrown, Onua Showtime's host, finished her appearance with a sophisticated short hairstyle and perfect cosmetics.

Ghanaians Condemn Benedicta Gafah's Exposing Dress At Mandy's Wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Benedicta Gafah, who has come under fire for baring her thighs at the wedding of Dr. Ofori Sarpong's daughter.

As she modelled a corseted dress and jacket, the top Kumawood star flaunted her pristine skin.

Benedicta Gafah displayed her dancing skills and gorgeously grinned for the camera. She looked flawless.

Source: YEN.com.gh