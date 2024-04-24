Ghanaian bride Stephanie has impressed many with her mild makeup for her plush traditional wedding

The beautiful bride with smooth melanin skin looked impeccable in an off-shoulder kente gown for her wedding

Some social media users have commented on the bride's elegant wedding videos trending on Instagram

Ghanaian bride Stephanie is one of the few women who requested a mild makeup look on their wedding day.

The melanin bride with a spotless face without any blemishes needed only a makeup powder and perfectly defined brows for bridal glam.

Ghanaian couple Melvin and Stephanie look stunning together. Photo credit: @live_with_kwaku.

Ghanaian bride Stephanie looked flawless in a one-hand glittering kente gown for her traditional wedding over the weekend.

She dazzled in a side-parted curly hairstyle and accessorised with unique earrings that matched the design of the off-shoulder sleeves.

Ghanaian groom dons elegant kente ensemble

Ghanaian groom Melvin looked dashing in a white short-sleeve shirt and kente wrap while his handsome groomsmen rocked stylish kaftans for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian groom Melvin proposes to his girlfriend at the Basilica

The romantic groom Melvin has won over some social media users after choosing to propose to his partner at the Basilica.

Some social media users have commented on the bride's flawless makeup look

