MzGee: United Showbiz Host Looks Impeccable In An African Print Jacket And White Palazzo Pants
- United Showbiz host MzGee has won the attention of slay queens with her latest African print jacket
- The curvy television presenter looked classy in a new and stunning African braid hairstyle to match her outfit
- Some social media users have praised her glam team for always making her stand out with her looks
Award-winning media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, stepped out with her best fashion forward for the finale episode of the Ghana Month series of the United Showbiz program on UTV.
The happily married woman looked fabulous in an African print jacket designed by male fashion Afrikena by Nana to crown Heritage Month.
MzGee styled her custom print outfit with white palazzo pants and a red pointed show while posing for the cameras.
She wore a beautiful hairstyle by Abiba locs and flawless makeup to complete her stunning look.
Watch the video below;
United Showbiz host MzGee shows off her bare face without makeup
Former TV3 presenter MzGee glowed as she shared her skincare routine with her followers. She looked gorgeous as she showed off her bare face without makeup for the first time.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on United Showbiz host MzGee's classy African print outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
neekstudio_official stated:
This is beautiful, MzGee looking amazing
qhwekuromanphada stated:
Akosua Vee pro max. Tonight, dierr u look like ur stylist …U look fabulous Ghana’s Wendy Williams
piesieyawson1 stated:
This is beautiful
Peaceamewuda stated:
You look so beautiful
abena_gmb2020 stated:
Such a beauty
Sheisnaadjama stated:
Pretty as ever…❤️
Serwaaakwei stated:
Step on us
Qhwekuromanphada stated:
Beautiful mzgee. Show them, mama,
tanya_afarib stated:
All the best❤️❤️Akpene
tanya_afarib stated:
Beautiful Mzgee.
latif8825 stated:
Make-ups dey do wonders
mc_yaa_yeboah stated:
I like what I am seeing in the chest .. forget skin the chest is chesting ❤️❤️❤️
Akosuashirley stated:
See skin!!!!
