United Showbiz host MzGee has won the attention of slay queens with her latest African print jacket

The curvy television presenter looked classy in a new and stunning African braid hairstyle to match her outfit

Some social media users have praised her glam team for always making her stand out with her looks

Award-winning media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, stepped out with her best fashion forward for the finale episode of the Ghana Month series of the United Showbiz program on UTV.

The happily married woman looked fabulous in an African print jacket designed by male fashion Afrikena by Nana to crown Heritage Month.

United Showbiz host MzGee looks beautiful with or without makeup.

Source: Instagram

MzGee styled her custom print outfit with white palazzo pants and a red pointed show while posing for the cameras.

She wore a beautiful hairstyle by Abiba locs and flawless makeup to complete her stunning look.

United Showbiz host MzGee shows off her bare face without makeup

Former TV3 presenter MzGee glowed as she shared her skincare routine with her followers. She looked gorgeous as she showed off her bare face without makeup for the first time.

