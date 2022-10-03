Young Ghanaian male designer Ezekiel Yartel was honored at the just ended Emy Africa Awards, which took place at the Grand Arena

Ezekiel, who specializes in female custom-made dresses, has worked with a bevy of top female style icons in Ghana

Yartel Gh has become a brand for bespoke and tailored dresses for brides who want to make headlines on social media

Ghanaian designer, Ezekiel Yartel was honored at the 2022 Emy Africa Awards as the designer of the year. Ezekiel won against top fashion brands, namely George Tetteh of Attoh Tetteh, Philip Adjepong of Phil & Joe, and Mai Atafo of Atafo in a fierce competition.

The young creative genius is the brand behind some of the best red carpet dresses we have seen over the last three years. Ezekiel, popularly called Yartel Gh, has worked with Berla Mundi for elegant outfits to host various events in Ghana.

He designed Joselyn Dumas breathtaking dresses for the first-ever Global Citizen Festival in Ghana, which happened on September 24, 2022, at the Black Star Square in Ghana.

Celebrated actresses like Jackie Appiah, Sika Osei, Nikki Samonas, and others for various events in Ghana.

Akosua Lala, Sika Osei and Becca looking magnificent in dresses in dresses by Yartel Gh.

YEN.com.gh writes on nine top female celebrities who left us awe-struck with their exquisite dresses designed by Yartel Gh.

1. Nana Akua Addo

Nana Akua Addo is among the top style icons in Ghana. The actress has been featured on many international websites and blogs for her exquisite fashion sense over the years.

2. Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi is one of the top event hostesses in Ghana. Always looking flamboyant in made-in-Ghana designs, Berla Mundi has become a sought-after brand among most corporate brands from banks to beverages and fashion designers.

3. Nikki Samonas

A-lister Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas is among the few female stars who have acted in Hollywood movies. With few ambassadorial deals to her name, Nikki Samonas is always seen in elegant dress for red carpet events, brunch with friends and business partners, or while hosting an event.

4. Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah is a celebrated journalist who has mentored many young women to become great journalists.

Interviewing outstanding personalities in various fields requires confidence, in-depth research and style. Nana Aba Anamoah is conquering the media space with beautiful custom-made dresses by the young designer.

5. Jackie Appiah

One of Ghana's top actresses, Jackie Appiah, has her personal stylist who meticulously chooses what she should wear to what event.

Young designer, Yartel has proven himself to be a great option for the wealthy and talented actress Jackie Appiah.

6. Sika Osei

Ghanaian media personality, Sika announced her engagement on social media in a beautiful black gown made by Yartel Gh. The beautiful presenter and actress made headlines with her look at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards when she wore a silver glittering dress by the designer.

7. Becca

Rebecca Acheampong popularly called Becca has worn the brand Yartel Gh on several occasions for red carpet events. Each style is a true representation of her signature style; perfect style tips for the followers of the African Woman hitmaker.

8. Selly Galley

Ghanaian actress Selly Galley is a top style icon in Ghana. She is always on the quest to break her own style records. Debatably, Selly Galley and Nana Akua Addo are the top style icons in Ghana.

9.Elizabeth Okoro

The Okoro sisters namely Yvonne, Roseline and Elizabeth are the perfect definition of beauty with brains and style. These beauty sisters are always making headlines with these stunning looks the few times we have seen them together.

Mawuli Gavor and fiancee attend Emy Africa Awards

Ghanaian actor Mawuli Gavor and his Indian-Austrian fiancee Remya were spotted on the red carpet after the engagement announcement on social media.

The beautiful couple turned heads with their choice of ensemble for the most talked about event of the year.

Among the program attendees include the Vice President of Ghana, H.E Bawumia, politician Sammy Awuku and other business moguls in Ghana.

