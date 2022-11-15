Award-winning media personality Portia Gabor is one of the most stylish female newscasters at Media General

The eloquent and detailed oriented newscaster never disappoints her viewers with her breathtaking looks

She is one of the long-serving employees at Media General who keeps her private life away from the prying eyes of social media

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian media personality Portia Gabor adjudged the GJA 2021 journalist of the year, is one of the most fashionable female newscasters in Ghana.

The beautiful and eloquent broadcaster is always pictured in stunning dresses while reading the news or making filming her special reports about disability, science, and human interest reports.

The award-winning journalist has a unique fashion sense for figure-hugging knee-level dresses paired with lustrous curly or straight hairstyles.

Media personality Portia Gabor slays in beautiful dresses. Source@gaborportia

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

YEN.com.gh shares five beautiful corporate looks by Portia Gabor.

1. Portia Gabor stuns in a white jacket

The outstanding media personality looked classy in a white jacket paired with a pink buttoned shirt and black high-waist trousers.

She wore a side-parted frontal hairstyle and elegant drop earrings while smiling beautifully for the camera.

2. Portia Gabor looks regal in an African print dress

The broadcast journalist wore a gorgeous form-fitting dress designed with African print and white fashion accessories. The turtleneck dress also has a puff sleeve that makes her stand out.

She wore a long frontal bohemian hairstyle and mild makeup with well-defined brows. Portia completed her looks with stunning full shoes while presenting the news.

3. Portia Gabor slays in a flare African print dress

The beautiful mother gave us another infectious smile as she posed in a simple flare African print dress. Portia has a great love for turtleneck dresses designed with unique fashion accessories. She repeated her shoes and hairstyle for this look.

4. Portia Gabor looks beautiful in a belted dress

Newscaster Portia Gabor knows how to get to the depth of new reporting and uncover the truth. She is not your regular slay queen, but the talented media personality tries to step up her game with each passing day.

She won our hearts with this corporate look designed with African print ruffles. She wore a short-level lob hairstyle and mild makeup to complete her looks.

5. Portia Gabor dazzles in a pleated dress

Portia Gabor has a model physique making her the perfect muse for fashion brands and boutique that wants influential personalities to model their new collection.

She looked breathtaking in a turquoise-green pleated dress with white embellishments. She completed a silky long hairstyle and her black shoes.

Emefa Akosua Adeti slays in elegant corporate dresses

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emefa Akosua Adeti, Ghana's Most Beautiful 2012 winner, who is one of the most attractive and stylish morning show hosts we see on our television screens every morning.

While posing in gorgeous outfits, the former beauty queen is changing lives and educating the public about current events in Ghana.

Emefa has collaborated with some of Ghana's biggest media outlets, where she consistently takes the lead as the morning show host prodigy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh