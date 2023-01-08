Princess Emily Victoria, the gorgeous daughter of the late Asantehene Otumfuo Opoku Ware II married during the week in a beautiful traditional wedding

The royal wedding was held at the Manhyia Palace with Barima Osei Mensah, the Chief of Adinkra Pie, and other wealthy personalities in attendance

Princess Emily Victoria looked stunning in her simple and elegant wedding outfits made with quality kente fabrics

The daughter of Ghana’s ambassador to the Russia federation, Her Highness Oheneba Lesley Akyaa Opoku Ware, and the daughter of the late Asantehene Otumfuo Opoku ware II tied the knot in a glamorous white wedding on January 7, 2023.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Lady Julia, and the lovely couple look regal in kente ensembles. source: into_lens

The beautiful couple had their colorful traditional marriage at the Manhyia Palace in Ashanti Region where Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other distinguished chiefs graced the occasion.

Princess Emily Victoria's first look

Princess Emily Victoria looked regal in a rich kente wrap styled with a white lace skirt. She gave us awesome natural hairstyle goals styled with beautiful gold hair accessories shaped in the form of Adinkra symbols.

Princess Emily's elegant kente dress

The gorgeous Princess Emily wore a ravishing corseted kente gown made with quality and colorful kente fabric.

She looked simple and dazzling in her afro ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup as she posed for the camera.

Princess Emily's white thanksgiving outfit

The ever-gorgeous Princess Emily wore a white kente dress for her thanksgiving service after her successful traditional wedding.

The Princess looked radiant in the off-shoulder organza outfit that matched her simple hairstyle and flawless look.

The luxurious engagement reception

The adorable couple looked regal in their quality and expensive kente ensembles as they danced graciously for the traditional wedding.

The stunning bridesmaids were seen wearing stylish kente dresses and they supported and cheered their friend and royal on her big day.

The important dignitaries at the royal wedding

The Chief Executive officer of Adinkra Pie Barima Osei Mensah and other dignitaries were present at Princess Emily Victoria's engagement ceremony. He looked dashing in his kente outfit styled with native scandals and black sunglasses.

Meet the adorable royal couple

Kwadwo and Emily looked perfect together in their stunning kente outfits for the customary marriage on December 31, 2022. The happy bride and Princess to the Golden Stool shared this lovely photo on her social media page.

Photos from the bachelorette party

The stylish bride and princess wore an off-shoulder corseted dress for her bachelorette party styled with elegant high heels.

Emily looked effortlessly gorgeous in her elegant hairstyle, subtle makeup while smiling for at the camera.

Meet the beautiful mother of the bride and Ghana's ambassador to the Russian Federation

Ghana's ambassador to the Russian Federation and mother of the gorgeous Princess Emily Victoria shared these beautiful photos on her social media pages to congratulate the newlyweds.

