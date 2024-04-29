Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye is trending after showing off her cleavage and thighs in a stunning outfit

The style influencer looked flamboyant as she smiled beautifully for the viral video on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's flawless beauty and hairstyle

Ghanaian actress and producer Tracey Boakye has introduced skorts after returning to the country from her lavish family vacation in Europe.

A skort is a cross between a skirt and shorts that you can wear as a single item paired with a stylish blouse or crop top.

Tracey Boakye slays in blond hairstyles. Photo credit: @traceyboakye

Source: Instagram

The plus-size actress looked classy in a short-sleeve zipper top and matching skorts for her pre-birthday photoshoot.

Tracey Boakye wore an expensive frontal lace braided hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended with her skin colour.

The mother-of-three styled her look with an expensive Chanel straw bag matching her gold earrings.

Watch the video below;

Tracey Boakye slays in an all-white outfit

Tracey Boakye looked spectacular in a long-sleeve shirt and matching shorts styled with a pink designer bag and shoes.

She looked incredible in flawless makeup and beautiful stud earrings as she smiled for the cameras.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Gracelovearthur stated:

Inaddy blessed girl

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

Rock on boss lady

anneaaliyah_ stated:

Aho)f3

Giftydebrah stated:

Such a cutie. Hot summer gal❤️❤️❤️❤️

Samueldokey stated:

Mummy ❤️❤️❤️

Iamhemaahmiriam stated:

My darling go higher

volta_goddess1 stated:

❤️❤️❤️his only chick

bigotf_trench10k stated:

@tracey_boakye drip on drip mummyyyyy☺️

Patriciaasubonteng stated:

Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

yvonnephillips664 stated:

Loaded eiiiiii everywhere full

wellah_bullion stated:

U look amazing

cuddles_hipsy stated:

Wo y3 neat

duducollins01 stated:

Pretty Mama ❤ EveryWhere Soft And Clean

duksglam_school_of_cosmetology stated:

Beautiful

iam_miss_anita stated:

Thursday's Borns ankansa deirr we are beautiful ❤️YAA u make me so proud of being a Thursday born.you.are so pretty.

Tracey Boakye Glows As She Slays In A Fluffy Faux Fur Sweater And Denim Jeans

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tracey Boakye, who shared lovely family vacation photos on Instagram.

The lovely family spent a few days seeing the Netherlands before arriving in Germany. Several social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's family holiday photos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh