Daughter Of Popular Kumasi Business Mogul Marksonic House Rocks 10 Dresses For Her Plush Wedding
- Ghanaian entrepreneur and wealthy heir Honpeng Edusei has taken over the Ashanti Region with her lavish wedding
- The daughter of popular Kumasi business mogul Marksonic House looked stunning in all her dresses for her plush wedding ceremony
- Some social media users have commented on the radiant bride's wedding photos and videos on Instagram
The beautiful daughter of a Ghanaian business mogul who owns Marksonic House has tied the knot in a lovely ceremony.
The tall and pretty bride married the love of her life, who resides in Australia, in a plush ceremony over the weekend.
The gorgeous bride wore ten dresses for her multi-day wedding ceremony that she paired with different designer shoes to style her look.
Daughter of popular Kumasi business mogul Marksonic House stuns in classy dresses for her pre-wedding photoshoot
Ghanaian bride and boutique popularly called Honpeng wore elegant outfits for her lovey-dovey pre-wedding photos.
Check out the photos below;
Daughter of popular Kumasi business mogul Marksonic House slays in a stylish kente gown for her traditional wedding
Ghanaian bride Hongpeng Edusei looked ravishing in a strapless kente gown with unique beading details for her classy wedding.
Watch the video below;
Daughter of popular Kumasi business mogul Marksonic House looks elegant in a red lace gown
The multi-talented bride, a makeup artist, looked impeccable in a red long-sleeve gown for her reception party.
The overzealous Ghanaian bride showed impressive dance moves at the private wedding ceremony.
Watch the video below;
The daughter of popular Kumasi business mogul Marksonic House looks lovely in a glamorous white gown
Ghanaian bride Honpeng Edusei looked breathtaking in a custom-made ball gown with a long train for her private church wedding.
The young, calm groom looked dapper in a white jacket and black trousers for the viral wedding.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on the CEO of Marksonic House's daughter's wedding videos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
Berlindakusi stated:
Congratulations
nanaabena27 stated:
Congratulations my love
kiss_franciz stated:
My Sister HONPENG
adiepenas_pastry_n_local_bar_ stated:
Honpeng
nanaabena27 stated:
Babbbyyy
Girlfromkumasi stated:
@pengs_fabrics_and_events congratulations beautiful
mrfaith.95 stated:
This is a doing of the Lord. Glory Glory hallelujah.
Kaakyiredwoa stated:
party hard
db_style_forless stated:
energy
themc_dd stated:
❤️❤️ Yeyeeee
Itmrsgrace stated:
Congratulations my sister in-law looking so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️
osei_douglas_live stated:
Congratulations Honpeng you made a beautiful bride ❤️❤️❤️
Source: YEN.com.gh