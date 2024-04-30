Ghanaian entrepreneur and wealthy heir Honpeng Edusei has taken over the Ashanti Region with her lavish wedding

The daughter of popular Kumasi business mogul Marksonic House looked stunning in all her dresses for her plush wedding ceremony

Some social media users have commented on the radiant bride's wedding photos and videos on Instagram

The beautiful daughter of a Ghanaian business mogul who owns Marksonic House has tied the knot in a lovely ceremony.

The tall and pretty bride married the love of her life, who resides in Australia, in a plush ceremony over the weekend.

Daughter of popular Kumasi business mogul Marksonic House slays in stunning dresses. Photo credit: @yawfus

The gorgeous bride wore ten dresses for her multi-day wedding ceremony that she paired with different designer shoes to style her look.

Daughter of popular Kumasi business mogul Marksonic House stuns in classy dresses for her pre-wedding photoshoot

Ghanaian bride and boutique popularly called Honpeng wore elegant outfits for her lovey-dovey pre-wedding photos.

Daughter of popular Kumasi business mogul Marksonic House slays in a stylish kente gown for her traditional wedding

Ghanaian bride Hongpeng Edusei looked ravishing in a strapless kente gown with unique beading details for her classy wedding.

Daughter of popular Kumasi business mogul Marksonic House looks elegant in a red lace gown

The multi-talented bride, a makeup artist, looked impeccable in a red long-sleeve gown for her reception party.

The overzealous Ghanaian bride showed impressive dance moves at the private wedding ceremony.

The daughter of popular Kumasi business mogul Marksonic House looks lovely in a glamorous white gown

Ghanaian bride Honpeng Edusei looked breathtaking in a custom-made ball gown with a long train for her private church wedding.

The young, calm groom looked dapper in a white jacket and black trousers for the viral wedding.

Some social media users have commented on the CEO of Marksonic House's daughter's wedding videos

