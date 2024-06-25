A video of Davido, Chioma, and the singer's mother-in-law went viral on their traditional wedding day

The DMW label head and Chioma were seen in the video taking photos with his wife's mother-in-law

People are drooling over the cute footage, pointing out how much Chioma and her mother look alike

The beautiful mother of Nigerian chef Chioma Avril Rowland has warm hearts with her stunning outfit for her daughter's wedding.

This is the first time Chioma's mother has been seen publicly with her daughter and son-in-law, Davido.

Chioma's gorgeous mother rocks a classy outfit to her daughter's wedding. Photo credit: @teamchivido.

Source: Instagram

Mrs Chioma Adeleke's mother looked regal in a short-sleeve shiny lace top and matching long skirt for her daughter's luxurious wedding ceremony.

She styled her look with a classy gele and rocked black sunglasses to complete it. She accessorised her look with hand-beaded jewellery for the lovely video shoot.

Watch the video below:

Chioma's mother slays in flawless makeup

Chioma's beautiful mother has gone viral with her perfect makeup look at her daughter's wedding ceremony.

Watch the video below:

Davido and his wife Chioma look stunning together in stylish outfit

Nigerian celebrity bride Chioma mesmerised her fans with her long-sleeve corseted outfit for her lavish wedding ceremony.

Watch the first video from Davido and Chioma's wedding below:

Some social media users have commented on the viral video of Chioma's mother at her daughter's wedding

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

creamie_sugarr stated:

That should be chiomas mother they look too much alike

onyebibilenneoma stated:

Is that chioma mum … plz post about chioma family tooo

ladypresh0 stated:

Where is chioma parents

obiekwe_esther stated:

Wait this just traditional marriage wedding will be shortdown

meet_chizzy stated:

THIS MARRIAGE WILL LAST FOREVER IN PEACE AND HARMONY ❤️❤️❤️

obasogie_favour stated:

Am so happy for chioma its not easy to win a man heart i love the way Davido love and cherish chioma with the whole of his heart and life

d_baby76 stated:

OMG her mom is so cute ❤️❤️❤️

la_misi stated:

Big hugs from Ghana to this handler you are menhhh

favvy_31 stated:

This union is blessed in Jesus name

alicelinus04 stated:

Please post for us choma family

just_chidimma stated:

Ndi oma

sassyofficial222 stated:

That should be chioma mum

imade_momodu stated:

She is so pretty

ifyoma__ stated

Steeze and composure from 002

diva_wallstickers stated:

Is that chioma mummy ?

maiy4life's profile picture

See bride, her skin is perfect, thank you Jesus. Even though you walk through the valley.. we thank God it end in praise

morganunusual1 stated:

Forever to go ❤️

Browniwales stated:

My babies o❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations my cuties

Chivido 2024: Davido's Wife Sets New Record With Her Stylish Aseobi And Gele For Her Wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about one of the most beautiful women, Davido's wife, who has gone viral with her wedding ensemble.

Chioma looked elegant in a custom-made gown for her lavish wedding. Some social media user have congratulated the couple on their nuptials.

Source: YEN.com.gh