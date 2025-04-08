Two people were reported dead after a school bus lost control and crashed into them in front of a storey building

The victims were conversing near a house when the bus ran over them during the April 8 incident

The driver of the bus claimed he suffered brake failure leading to the accident which also injured one other person

The fatalities have been identified as 74-year-old Maame Serwaa and a man known only as Alfred, believed to be in his late 40s.

Kessben TV reported that one other person sustained critical injuries.

Citi News reported that the victims were engaged in a conversation near a house when the bus ran over them.

The driver claims he suffered brake failure leading to the accident, which also destroyed property.

The police and fire officers intervened to release the victims who were trapped under the vehicle.

The injured is receiving treatment at Suntreso Government Hospital, and the driver is assisting with police investigation.

Notable road crashes in recent times

A road crash on the Bolgatanga-Walewale highway caused the deaths of eight persons and left several others severely injured.

The crash occurred on February 28 in the farming community of Karimenga and involved a bus travelling from Kumasi to Bolgatanga.

It collided with a container truck parked along the roadside causing the eight deaths on the spot.

In another incident, three people were been reported dead after a road crash at Gomoa Okyereko Junction in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Twenty others are in critical condition following the crash on December 12, 2024.

The accident occurred in the early hours of December 12 and involved two buses: a Sprinter and a Hyundai Grace.

An eyewitness told Adom News that the Sprinter driver made a wrongful overtaking manoeuvre and collided with the Hyundai Grace.

The injured were taken to the Accident and Emergency Unit of Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

Also in December 2024, seven people died and several others were injured following a head-on collision between a VIP bus and a Sprinter bus at Atwedie on the Kumasi-Accra highway.

The Sprinter bus was travelling from Accra to Kumasi while the VIP bus was heading to Accra from the northern part of Ghana when the crash occurred on Friday, October 11.

Five passengers aboard the Sprinter bus, which was transporting tomatoes, died.

One passenger on the VIP bus also died. Several other passengers on the VIP bus sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Juaso Government Hospital.

15 casualties reported after Kyerewere road accident

YEN.com.gh reported that 15 people were injured in an accident at Kyerewere, along the Nsawam-Suhum road in the Eastern Region.

The road accident occurred when the speeding sprinter minibus veered off the road after experiencing a burst tyre.

Of the 15 passengers, three were in critical condition and were rushed to the hospital.

One person was in critical condition after the crash, while one other person was feared dead at the time.

