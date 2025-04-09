Angel FM presenter Ohemaa Woyeje announced that she and her husband Mr Owusu Kusi were celebrating their wedding anniversary on April 8, 2025

On her Instagram page she shared memorable pictures from their wedding day and a lovely message in the caption

Many Ghanaian celebrities and fans congratulated her and her husband for the several years they had spent together

DJ and broadcaster Ohemaa Woyeje and her husband Mr Owusu Kusi commemorated eight years of marriage on April 8, 2025, and she shared old wedding pictures.

Ohemaa Woyeje and husband Mr Owusu Kusi celebrate 8 years of marriage. Image Credit: @ohemaawoyeje

Source: Instagram

Ohemaa Woyeje celebrates wedding anniversary

Ohemaa Woyeje took to her Instagram page to announce that she and her husband Mr Owusu Kusi were celebrating eight years of marriage.

She shared beautiful pictures from their wedding day that took place on April 8, 2017, which was attended by several Ghanaian celebrities, family and friends.

In the caption of the first picture she shared, she noted that after eight years of marriage, God had blessed her and her husband with two daughters, Yas and Mas.

The Angel FM presenter noted that there had been so many sweet memories to behold and many humbling life lessons to appreciate.

"8 years of marriage 💍 🥳🎉 Two beautiful kids 🥰 many sweet memories to behold 🙌 And many humbling life lessons to appreciate."

Sharing another sweet message in the caption of another set of wedding pictures, she noted that the eight years of marriage had been filled with love, lessons and growth.

8 years of love 💗 lessons & growth 🥳🎉 #anniversary #8thApril #2017

Ohemaa Woyeje and Mr Owusu Kusi

Ghanaians celebrate Ohemaa Woyeje

Media personalities Vim Lady, Akumaa Mama Zimbi and Emelia Brobbey, rapper Okyeame Kwame, and several other Ghanaian celebrities and fans thronged to the comment section to congratulate Ohemaa Woyeje and her husband, Mr Owusu Kusi.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users to Ohemaa Woyeje's old wedding pictures and her and her husband commemorating eight years of marriage:

emeliabrobbey said:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️."

maame_serwah201 said:

"Happy anniversary Ohemaa😍🥳🥳🙏🏼🙏🏼✌️🥰🥰 May this anniversary also open marriage door for me in Jesus name amen 🙏🏼."

okyeamekwame said:

"Eiiiiiii nansa yiaaaaa yi na 8 years Aba yi . Congratulations."

akumaamamazimbi said:

"Happy Anniversary My Dear Sister Keep Staying Blessed."

real_vimlady said:

"HAPPY ANNIVERSARY DEAR👏👏👏👏"

beverly_afaglo said:

"Congratulations sis. Keep going ❤️❤️❤️"

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

"Happy Anniversary my boo😍😍. Inlaw u Dey owe me paaaa ooo, 8 years of hmmmmmmmm to my sister 😂😂😂😂😂. God bless ur home always 😍."

auntie_gita said:

"You've always been real. Congratulations 🎉 and enjoy your beautiful journey of marriage 💕👍❤️."

Ohemaa Woyeje and her husband's wedding pictures

Ohemaa Woyeje and her daughters

Ohemaa Woyeje and her daughters Yas and Mas in photos. Image Credit: @ohemaawoyeje

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh