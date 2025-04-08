Appiah Stadium has reacted to claims online by a Ghanaian TikToker that he was arrested

The political commentator in a video denied the claims and called on the Ghanaians to disregard such news

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the issue

A staunch supporter of President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Appiah Stadium has taken a strong exception to rumours that he had been apprehended.

The outspoken John Mahama fanatic in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, April 8, 202,5 expressed unhappiness over falsehoods being peddled by one content creator called Frema who currently lives in the US.

He explained that ever since the video went viral, he has been inundated with calls from many people wanting to know whether the news is true.

Setting the record straight he explained that the video making rounds of him in cuffs was taken in 2016.

He added that he had been in Accra, having a meeting with Ibrahim Mahama.

"I was in Accra but I had to rush back home, if not because I admire Frema she would not have liked my response. My family is worried. People are now worried. I was in Accra having a meeting with Ibrahim Mahama.

Appiah Stadium assured his fans that he would not do anything that would land him in trouble.

"Now my father is a President, if at first I make comments that would land me in trouble, I am that stupid to do the same thing now. At first I would have launched a scathing attack on this person but now as someone who got the opportnity to even shake hands with the Asantehene, I have stopped those things. What would I even do that could lead to my arrest?"

The video concluded with Appiah Stadium playing with her beautiful daughters.

Appiah Stadium apologises to Mahama

Appiah Stadium in February earned the admiration of many he rendered an apology for the incident with military personnel.

Speaking in an interview with Rtv Ghana, the NDC supporter said the incident happened during Lieutenant General Arnold Quainoo's funeral service in Accra.

He noted that he approached President John Dramani Mahama's vehicle to exchange pleasantries and inform him and never meant to disrespect him as he had been made to believe.

When writing the report, the video raked in over 1000 likes and 15 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Appiah Stadium

Social media users who took to the comments of the video shared opinions on the disclosure of Appiah Stadium.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"This is welcoming news, the young lady should be very careful or does she have an agenda against you?"

Mr Daniel reacted:

"Thank you for clearing the benefits of the doubt."

Berlinda indicated:

"We thank God and appreciate it paa."

Ohene nana Krobea Asante indicated:

"Twea who can arrest you in ur own father’s territory…MAHAMA BA."

Ibrahim Mahama reprimands Appiah Stadium in public

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama scolded Appiah Stadium at Honourable Muntaka's mother's funeral.

He chastised the political commentator over his demeanour towards President Mahama.

The video of Ibrahim Mahama reprimanding Appiah Stadium triggered massive reactions on social media.

