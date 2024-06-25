Davido's wife is one of the prettiest women, marrying the love of their life in June 2024

The talented chef wore a simple yet classy outfit for her traditional wedding ceremony that has gone viral on Instagram

Some social media users have congratulated the couple as they start a new milestone in their lives

Nigerian chef Chioma Avril Rowland, popularly called Chef Chioma, has gone viral with her stunning outfit for her traditional wedding on June 25, 2024, in Nigeria.

The beautiful and eloquent fiancee of Nigerian musician Davido looked breathtaking in a corseted long-sleeve outfit with unique beading details for her lavish wedding.

Davido and Chioma.

Chioma glowed in flawless makeup and beautifully styled gele to match her glamorous look.

She wore a glittering necklace that matched her expensive engagement ring in the lovely video trending online.

Watch the video of Chioma's traditional wedding below:

Chioma flaunts her expensive engagement ring during her bridal makeup session

Celebrity bride Chioma looked beautiful as she showed off her engagement during her bridal makeup and hairstyling session before her luxurious wedding.

Watch the video below:

Davido's wife stuns in a classy outfit for her bridal party

Chioma looked effortlessly chic in a short, glittering dress and Barbie-inspired hairstyle for her bachelorette party.

The celebrity couple entertained the guests with their impressive dance moves that have become the talk of the town.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on Chioma's bridal makeup and outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

nails_and___co stated:

Omoo i can’t imagine if I’m one of the people rendering services for this wedding. I go just dey shake,one mistake must not sup

Pamzygarliea stated:

She is so beautiful

zamani_couture_ stated:

Beauty with character ❤️

viralmeme_blog stated:

Na data the wedding go chop

Amymessi stated:

See my sister naacongrats chybaby ❤️❤️❤️

Maryvenia stated:

Today is her big day. She needs all the love she could get

nma_koko stated:

Who see my purple shoe, I don go late

official_anniee_ stated:

Instagram traffic today go too chooke ,I don refresh tireeeee

fabulosgloria stated:

Chom chom ooo. Nne golibe it’s your day.

blessed_barbie01 stated:

Most beautiful bride❤️❤️❤️

favvys_cake_ stated:

Beauty and Class

Mamaariella stated:

She’s so beautiful

Rosylamary stated:

So beautiful

official_wizcash stated:

Chioma Jesus

dey_rossi stated:

Please we want standard makeover oooo. No dull us

