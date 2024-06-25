Global site navigation

Chivido 2024: Davido's Wife Sets New Record With Her Stylish Aseobi And Gele For Her Wedding
Style

Chivido 2024: Davido's Wife Sets New Record With Her Stylish Aseobi And Gele For Her Wedding

by  Portia Arthur 2 min read
  • Davido's wife is one of the prettiest women, marrying the love of their life in June 2024
  • The talented chef wore a simple yet classy outfit for her traditional wedding ceremony that has gone viral on Instagram
  • Some social media users have congratulated the couple as they start a new milestone in their lives

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

Nigerian chef Chioma Avril Rowland, popularly called Chef Chioma, has gone viral with her stunning outfit for her traditional wedding on June 25, 2024, in Nigeria.

The beautiful and eloquent fiancee of Nigerian musician Davido looked breathtaking in a corseted long-sleeve outfit with unique beading details for her lavish wedding.

Davido and Chioma
Davido and Chioma.
Source: Instagram

Chioma glowed in flawless makeup and beautifully styled gele to match her glamorous look.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Read also

Davido wins over the internet as he reveals Chioma's engagement ring can buy 3 Rolls Royce cars

She wore a glittering necklace that matched her expensive engagement ring in the lovely video trending online.

Watch the video of Chioma's traditional wedding below:

Chioma flaunts her expensive engagement ring during her bridal makeup session

Celebrity bride Chioma looked beautiful as she showed off her engagement during her bridal makeup and hairstyling session before her luxurious wedding.

Watch the video below:

Davido's wife stuns in a classy outfit for her bridal party

Chioma looked effortlessly chic in a short, glittering dress and Barbie-inspired hairstyle for her bachelorette party.

The celebrity couple entertained the guests with their impressive dance moves that have become the talk of the town.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on Chioma's bridal makeup and outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

nails_and___co stated:

Omoo i can’t imagine if I’m one of the people rendering services for this wedding. I go just dey shake,one mistake must not sup

Read also

"Ucook kitchen has too many colours, and it's congested": Ghanaians rate Empress Gifty's Ucook setup

Pamzygarliea stated:

She is so beautiful

zamani_couture_ stated:

Beauty with character ❤️

viralmeme_blog stated:

Na data the wedding go chop

Amymessi stated:

See my sister naacongrats chybaby ❤️❤️❤️

Maryvenia stated:

Today is her big day. She needs all the love she could get

nma_koko stated:

Who see my purple shoe, I don go late

official_anniee_ stated:

Instagram traffic today go too chooke ,I don refresh tireeeee

fabulosgloria stated:

Chom chom ooo. Nne golibe it’s your day.

blessed_barbie01 stated:

Most beautiful bride❤️❤️❤️

favvys_cake_ stated:

Beauty and Class

Mamaariella stated:

She’s so beautiful

Rosylamary stated:

So beautiful

official_wizcash stated:

Chioma Jesus

dey_rossi stated:

Please we want standard makeover oooo. No dull us

Davido Reveals Chioma's Engagement Ring Can Buy Rolls Royce Cars: "She Deserves It"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Davido's wife-to-be Chioma, who flaunted her engagement ring in a widely shared video.

Read also

Ghanaians give Empress Gifty negative reviews after watching the first episode of the UCook show

In a brief video with Cubana Chiefpriest, Davido immediately announced that the ring was worth as much as three Rolls-Royces.

The famous couple received congratulations from several social media followers ahead of their much-awaited June wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Portia Arthur avatar

Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel