Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has advised the youth in Ghana to venture into farming instead of relying on the Government for work

In a viral video, the hardworking actor showed off his large farm on vast land behind his plush mansion in the Ashanti Region

Some social media users have congratulated the famous actor for always being a role model for the youth

Ghanaian actor and comedian Alexander Kofi Adu, popularly called Agya Koo, has joined the list of Ghanaian celebrities who have ventured into farming.

The New Patriotic Party supporter has encouraged his followers and the youth to use their small space in their houses to plant vegetables to save money and boost the economy.

In a viral video that YEN.com.gh sighted on his official Instagram page, the legendary actor showed how to start yam farming on a small scale.

Using smart farming methods, Agya Koo filled sacks of rice bags with the right type of soil in the quantity and planted small cubes of yam in it.

He explained that he can get hundreds of yams in a few months to share among his family members, friends and guests who visit him at home.

Agya Koo shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"Let’s come together to support local farming! I’m excited to share that I’ve started my own farm at home. Join me in promoting agriculture and sustainable living. Together, we can make a difference!."

The video of Agya Koo talking about his yam farm is below:

Agya Koo starts fish farming

In another intriguing video, Ghanaian actor Agya Koo showed the structure he has constructed for his fish farming.

Agya Koo stated that he wants to start his farm farming with two small tanks that can contain over two thousand catfish.

In the video, Agya Koo showed his good irrigation system and fountain installed for the fish to have fun during sunny days.

The video of Agya Koo dancing like a fish is below:

Agya Koo talks about bad roags in Ghana

NPP supporter Agya Koo got some social media users agitated after he complained about the deplorable state of the roads in Ghana, three months after his party lost the 2024 December elections.

Some people argued that his party was in power for eight years and he didn't raise this topic for former President Nana Addo to tackle the dilapidated roads in some parts of the country.

Agya Koo received mixed reactions under his post that became the trending topic on major websites and blogs in Ghana.

The video of Agya Koo talking about roads in Ghana is below:

Agya Koo opens a provision shop

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about famous Kumawood star Agya Koo, who has opened a provision shop in front of his magnificent mansion in Kwadaso, Ashanti Region.

A social media user recorded a video of the small shop with a big sign in front of it and shared it on Instagram

On his 54th birthday in 2023, the actor invited dignitaries and celebrities to tour his mega mansions he built with money from acting.

