Global site navigation

Nana Akua Addo's AMVCA 3D Look Inspires Chioma Good Hair's Birthday Outfit, Photos Drop: "Slayed"
Celebrities

Nana Akua Addo's AMVCA 3D Look Inspires Chioma Good Hair's Birthday Outfit, Photos Drop: "Slayed"

by  Geraldine Amoah 2 min read
  • Nigerian reality TV star Chioma Ikokwu, aka Chioma Good Hair, drew inspiration from Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo's AMVCA look
  • The only difference was that Chioma's outfit was short, the inner dress matched her brown skin tone, and the 3D designs were ombre black and white
  • Many people drooled over how gorgeous Chioma looked in the photos, while others wished her well on her birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) star Chioma Ikokwu, well known as Chioma Good Hair, celebrated her birthday on June 25, 2024, by posting pictures of herself slaying in a 3D outfit.

Her look was inspired by Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo's Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) look.

Nana Akua Addo and Chioma Good Hair look gorgeous in photos
Nana Akua Addo (left and right) and Chioma Good Hair look gorgeous in photos. Image Credit: @chiomagoodhair and @nanaakuaaddo
Source: Instagram

Chioma Good Hair's birthday photo

Chiome Ikokwu, co-founder of Goodhair Limited, looked impeccable in a 3D outfit. The 3D designs were an ombre black-and-white colour.

Read also

Chivido 2024: Davido's wife Chioma looks exquisite in uniquely designed corseted Aseobi and expensive necklace

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Real Housewives of Lagos star wore an inner dress that matched her brown skin tone and rocked glowing makeup that elevated her beautiful facial features.

Chioma's hair was styled into a high ponytail, giving her a goddess effect, and she wore red heels to complete her look.

However, despite slaying in her birthday photos, her 3D outfit could be likened to Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo's 3D look.

The only difference was that Nana Akua's AMVCA look had white 3D designs, and her inner dress was ankle-length and matched her dark skin tone.

Below are birthday pictures of Chioma Goodhair.

Below is a picture of Nana Akua Addo's AMVCA look.

Birthday wishes poured in for Chioma Goodhair

Read also

Davido wins over the internet as he reveals Chioma's engagement ring can buy 3 Rolls Royce cars

Many Nigerians and celebrities across Africa thronged the comment section to wish Chioma Goodhair a happy birthday. Others also gushed over how stunning she looked in the pictures.

Below are the heartwarming messages from Chioma Goodhair's Instagram post:

bonang_m said:

My gorgeous Twin. Happy birthday Chioma… you know I love you girl. Have a wonderful day. ♋️

ritadominic said:

Absolutely stunning! happy birthday

iyaboojofespris said:

Happy birthday beautiful, wishing you the best in all your doing’s ❤️

its.priscy said:

BIRTHDAY QUEEEN ❤️❤️❤️

tokemakinwa said:

Happy birthday hun

hildabaci said:

Happy birthday sweetie ❤️❤️

Nana Akua Addo broke her silence on the AMVCA saga, told the BBC her new plans

YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Akua Addo's look at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) in Lagos caused a frenzy online.

The fashion icon earned significant praise after photos of her from the event surfaced online.

Read also

Aba Dope flaunts well-rounded bosoms in a cleavage-baring silver corset dress, peeps drool

In her latest interview, she spoke about the look and the chances of African celebrities attending the MET Gala.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Geraldine Amoah avatar

Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldine.amoah@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel