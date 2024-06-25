Nigerian reality TV star Chioma Ikokwu, aka Chioma Good Hair, drew inspiration from Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo's AMVCA look

The only difference was that Chioma's outfit was short, the inner dress matched her brown skin tone, and the 3D designs were ombre black and white

Many people drooled over how gorgeous Chioma looked in the photos, while others wished her well on her birthday

Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) star Chioma Ikokwu, well known as Chioma Good Hair, celebrated her birthday on June 25, 2024, by posting pictures of herself slaying in a 3D outfit.

Her look was inspired by Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo's Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) look.

Nana Akua Addo (left and right) and Chioma Good Hair look gorgeous in photos. Image Credit: @chiomagoodhair and @nanaakuaaddo

Chioma Good Hair's birthday photo

Chiome Ikokwu, co-founder of Goodhair Limited, looked impeccable in a 3D outfit. The 3D designs were an ombre black-and-white colour.

The Real Housewives of Lagos star wore an inner dress that matched her brown skin tone and rocked glowing makeup that elevated her beautiful facial features.

Chioma's hair was styled into a high ponytail, giving her a goddess effect, and she wore red heels to complete her look.

However, despite slaying in her birthday photos, her 3D outfit could be likened to Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Nana Akua Addo's 3D look.

The only difference was that Nana Akua's AMVCA look had white 3D designs, and her inner dress was ankle-length and matched her dark skin tone.

Below are birthday pictures of Chioma Goodhair.

Below is a picture of Nana Akua Addo's AMVCA look.

Birthday wishes poured in for Chioma Goodhair

Many Nigerians and celebrities across Africa thronged the comment section to wish Chioma Goodhair a happy birthday. Others also gushed over how stunning she looked in the pictures.

Below are the heartwarming messages from Chioma Goodhair's Instagram post:

bonang_m said:

My gorgeous Twin. Happy birthday Chioma… you know I love you girl. Have a wonderful day. ♋️

ritadominic said:

Absolutely stunning! happy birthday

iyaboojofespris said:

Happy birthday beautiful, wishing you the best in all your doing’s ❤️

its.priscy said:

BIRTHDAY QUEEEN ❤️❤️❤️

tokemakinwa said:

Happy birthday hun

hildabaci said:

Happy birthday sweetie ❤️❤️

