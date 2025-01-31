The beautiful wife of Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has earned a spot as one of the fashionable wives of Ghanaian politicians

Nuhela Seidu, a daughter of a proud NDC member has inspired many young women with her stellar academic success

YEN.com.gh has dug out a few details and photos of the wife of minister-designate for Foreign Affairs

Ghanaian lawyer Nuhela Seidu has taken over the internet with her flawless beauty at the ministerial vetting which took place on Friday, January 31, 2025.

The beautiful wife of member of parliament of North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is one of the fashionable wives of Ghanaian politicians in the ninth parliament.

Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been nominated by President John Dramani Mahama as the minister-designate for Foreign Affairs.

YEN.com.gh brings you five details and photos of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's wife.

Who is the Nuhela, Okudzeto Ablakwa's wife ?

Nuhela Seidu is works as a barrister and is a partner at Sory @ Law. She is the daughter of the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) member of parliament for WA Central, M.A. Seidu.

What is Nuhela, Okudzeto Ablakwa's wife's career?

Nuhela Seidu is a partner at Sory & Law and works as a barrister. With nearly a decade of experience in the media, including television and radio, she hosts the social service show "Law Express," which educates viewers about their legal rights and responsibilities.

What is Nuhela Seidu's educational background?

Nuhela Seidu got her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon.

She earned her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Ghana and continued her education at the Ghana School of Law.

In addition, Nuhela graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a Master of Laws (LLM).

Nuhela Seidu also has a master’s degree in marketing strategy from the University of Ghana Business School.

Children of Nuhela Seidu, Okudzeto Ablakwa's wife

Honourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and his beautiful wife Nuhela Seidu have a daughter and a son together.

When did Okudzeto Ablakwa marry Nuhela Seidu?

According to a report by Modern Ghana, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Nuhela Seidu were married in an Islamic ceremony on January 11, 2011.

Before their marriage, the couple dated for several years while Nuhela was still a student at the University of Ghana.

Okudzeto Ablakwa's wife trends at the ministerial vetting

Nuhela Seidu looked gorgeous in an exquisite corporate outfit and flawless makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

The intelligent wife of a member of parliament of North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region has gone viral with her expensive earrings.

