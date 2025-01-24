North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has honoured actress Fella Makafui with a citation for her impact on the Akosombo Dam spillage victims

This comes after Fella donated relief items to the victims on October 21, 2023, after the Volta River Authority (VRA) spilt water from the dam

The gesture excited many of Fella Makafui's fans, who thronged to the comment section to celebrate her

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui was honoured by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for her involvement in sending relief items to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage on October 21, 2023.

Ablakwa honours Fella Makafui

Taking to her Instagram page, Fella Makafui shared beautiful pictures of her posing with the citation presented to her by Hon. Ablakwa.

In the post's caption, Fella wrote a lovely message thanking the North Tongu MP for the recognition. She noted that she was honoured and grateful.

The Resonance movie maker said she was humbled to receive the heartfelt citation from Hon Ablakwa and the people of North Tongu Constituency.

Fella noted that the recognition belonged to her incredible team and the Fella Makafui Foundation.

"Honored and Grateful 🙏💚I’m truly humbled to receive this heartfelt citation from Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, and the people of North Tongu Constituency. This recognition belongs to my incredible team and the Fella Makafui Foundation [ @fellamakafuifoundation_ ]"

Fella Makafui's citation

Speaking about the Akosombo Dam spillage, she noted that when she heard about the displaced residents, she and her team decided to step in to bring hope to the people.

She noted that the gratitude of the Akosombo Dam spillage victim has inspired her to do more and sustain humanity.

"When the Akosombo Dam spillage displaced thousands, we stepped in to bring hope during a dark time. Your gratitude inspires us to do even more to help and sustain humanity. Let’s keep spreading love and kindness. ❤️🌍."

Fella Makafui's donation to the victims

Reactions to Fella Makafui's citation

Congratulatory messages filled the comment section as many people spoke about how proud they were of Fella.

They dropped inspiring words while acknowledging her honourary award presented to her by Hon. Ablakwa and the North Tongu Constituents.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users to Fella's honourary award:

sharonweseh said:

"Keep making the girlies proud 😍🔥❤️."

oyindamolasanni_ said:

"I’m so proud of you my lover❤️😍."

aishalawal1 said:

"Congratulations dear 😍."

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

"Proud of u always😘😘😘👏👏👏🤲🤲🙏🏽😘😍♥️💗. God bless ur hustle my baby girl."

mamme_aba said:

"Well deserved 👏."

adiepenafoodz said:

"Congratulations.... More Wins ❤️."

Fella inspects her building project

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Fella Makafui launched her real estate business, Fella Homes and she shared footage of herself at the construction site.

In a trending video, the star actress wore a construction cap as she inspected building materials at a local shop by the roadside.

The video of Fella Makafui wearing a construction cap and inspecting building materials at a local shop garnered mixed reactions.

