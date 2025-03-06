Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has gone viral with her Independence Day video shoot on Instagram

The media personality looked gorgeous in a stylish two-piece ensemble and designer boots in the pics

Ghanaian musician Fameye and other social media users commented on Nana Ama McBrown's viral look

Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, has showcased her infectious energy again.

The host of the Onua Showtime programme looked flawless in a stylish camouflage hoodie and matching sweatpants to shoot a viral video.

Nana Ama McBrown rocks a classy camo hoodie and matching sweatpants in a viral clip. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown.

Nana Ama McBrown jammed to a song by Nimo K. Constantine, popularly called Arathejay, to celebrate Ghana's 68th Independence Day.

The multi-talented female celebrity looked classy in a frontal lace blonde hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.

Baby Maxin's beautiful mother accessorised her look with gold loop earrings, stylish bracelets and an expensive gold wristwatch for her dance video.

Nana Ama McBrown was seen rocking expensive sunglasses while hoisting the flag of Ghana high to show her patriotism.

The outspoken and eloquent television personality wore elegant black boots that matched her outfit perfectly for her Ghana Month video.

She shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"Guarding our MotherLand with all My heart and My Strength. Making my People Happy to keep Myself Happy.

The video she shared to Instagram is below:

Netizens react to McBrown's Independence Day video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Salmamumin stated:

"Happy independence queen 😍."

jay_beegh stated:

"Briiiim happy independence 🔥🙌❤️."

gloriaosarfo stated:

"What can't you do RB🤷🏿‍♀️😜😂😜 DOPE🔥❤💛💚🔥."

mrsankamah_ stated:

"Ama nieee ooo d3nd3n❤️❤️❤️❤️😍AMA GHANA 🇬🇭 😍."

Abenamandy81 stated:

"Realest promoter #Brimmm🔥❤️😍."

Edward_saah stated:

"Everything on point ❤️🔥🔥."

kobby75712 stated:

"Her excellency nie,their pressure, their heart attack 😂."

h.hellen5 stated:

"Happy Independence day ❤️❤️."

gbeke_music stated:

"You Dey guard our Motherland wey Dem rob Alhaji Tanko Yestee norrr."

arkohg02 stated:

"AMA GHANA 🇬🇭❤️❤️❤️❤."

ricch_llod stated:

"HER EXCELLENCY 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

nife5289 stated:

"Happy independence 💐."

McBrown rocks a one-hand jumpsuit

Nana Ama McBrown looked effortlessly chic in a stylish one-hand lace and brocade jumpsuit for her previous photoshoot.

She wore heavy makeup, medium-length eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, and bright red lipstick to enhance her natural beauty.

Check out the photos below:

McBrown meets little hair stylist

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown meeting Lordina, a three-year-old hair stylist on her Onua Showtime show.

Her mother stated that her talented daughter had found her passion for braiding months earlier and had become professional.

After a video went viral, the young girl's amazing quickness and ability at braiding hair made her a social media phenomenon.

