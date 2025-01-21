President John Mahama has released his final batch of ministerial nominations for vetting and approval

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu, has been nominated as the Minister-Designate for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Samuel Nartey George, the MP for Ningo-Prampram, has been nominated to head the Ministry of Communications

President John Mahama nominates Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, as the Minister-Designate for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Source: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the MP for Ellembelle, has been named the Minister-Designate for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Muntaka Mubarak, the Asawase MP, has been nominated as the Minister-Designate for the Interior Ministry.

Edward Omane Boamah has also been nominated as the Minister-designate for the Ministry of Defence, while Kofi Adams heads the Sports Ministry.

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh will be the new Health Minister if approved by the appointments committee of Parliament.

The list also features the final batch of regional ministers as well as three ministers of state.

The presidency noted in a statement that the list has been sent to the Speaker of Parliament for prior approval.

Reacting to the nomination, Ablakwa expressed gratitude to the president and his constituency in a statement.

He also assured Ghanaians that he would not let them down.

"My solemn pledge is to diligently assist President Mahama in championing Ghana’s best interest at all times, with unquestionable patriotism, innovation and integrity."

