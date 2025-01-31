Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's wife has stepped up her fashion game at the 2025 ministerial vetting

Ghanaian lawyer and television presenter Nuhela Seidu wore a corporate outfit and flawless makeup

Some social media users have commented the member of parliament's smart wife's look at the vetting

Ghanaian lawyer Nuhela Seidu attended the ministerial vetting for her husband on January 31, 2025, at the Ghana Parliament House.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region was vetted by the appointment committee for the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's wife Nuhela Seidu slays in a stylish outfit at the ministerial vetting. Photo credit: @tv3.

Nuhela Seidu, a former student of Aggrey Memorial Senior High School, looked gorgeous in a stylish black form-fitting dress paired with a blue designer blazer.

The style influencer wore a sophisticated side-parted frontal lace hairstyle to enhance her natural beauty.

Honourable Ablakwa's young wife has caught everyone's attention with her bold makeup, which included perfectly defined eyebrows, long eyelashes, and striking red lipstick.

Additionally, the politician's wife accessorised with two stud earrings on each side, as well as showcasing a silver wristwatch and a gold necklace.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's wife rocks heavy makeup

Some social media users have commented on Honourable Samuel Ablakwa's wife Nuhela Seidu's splendid look at the ministerial vetting.

the.amoaniwaa stated:

"See why I don't want to be a sidechain?😂😂I want to be addressed like this 😂."

_maamenyarko__1 stated:

"I love her composure, she’s simply beautiful ❤️🔥👏."

blackish.bridalfans stated:

"Elegant woman 😍."

yaa_kylie stated:

"She is fine."

ladyl.ara stated:

"Beautiful."

mzefuasweetness

"She speaks well 😍."

briangyasi stated:

"Lovely wow👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥."

abenaboampongmaa stated:

"Serious wife i see u😅."

amlevelyn stated:

"Pretty wife 🔥❤️❤️."

ayikuuuuu stated:

"Very beautiful and industrious lady 👏👏👏👏👏."

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa rocks stylish suit

Ghanaian politician Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has a high fashion sense.

The 44-year-old politician looked stylish in a designer suit as a nominee for the position of Minister Designate of Foreign Affairs during the ministerial vetting.

Honourable Samuel Ablakwa was the deputy minister of state under both John Atta Mills and John Mahama.

Ablakwa says ORAL members work for free

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a member of the five-person Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) group.

The outstanding politician disclosed to the public that all members of the team appointed by President Mahama would work for free.

The head of the special committee also promised that the group would not replicate any state entities' work during their efforts.

He stated that the goal of the committee was to coordinate and collect evidence in order to begin recovering any looted state resources.

