Famous TikTok star, Asantewaa, has called on Ghanaian musicians to make good use of TikTok to promote their songs

She noted that TikTok is the new trend now and Ghanaian musicians should take advantage of the app in promoting their songs

She added that craft no longer sells and that it is advisable to book TikTokers to make their song trend on social media

Budding TikTok star, Martina Dwamena popularly known as Asantewaa, has advised Ghanaian musicians to utilise TikTok in promoting their songs.

In an interview on UTV's United Showbiz, she told host, Vicky Zugah, that possessing craft as an artiste is of no value unless they decide to use TikTok.

"If you are an artiste, your craft doesn't matter again. Until you pay TikTokers to promote your song, you will be singing it alone," she said.

Asantewaa was a guest speaker on the show with fellow TikTokers; Hajia Bintu, Wesley Kesse, Jacqueline Mensah, Felicia Osei and Erkua Official as they spoke about their career as TikTokers.

Speaking on the relevance of TikTokers, Asantewaa acknowledged that TikTok is currently the new trend and she disclosed that she and her fellow TikTokers have been getting a number of brand deals.

"That's why I say that now it doesn't matter how long you have played your music game," she said.

She further stated that:

"When you drop a song now it is not about your craft unless you bring it to us, if not you will have to sing your song."

Fellow TikToker, Wesley Kesse who was also a guest on the same show hilariously added:

"We are the board of directors, you have to bring it to us."

Asantewaa is a prominent name in the TikTok space. She has gained over 1.9 million followers and 53 million likes on the social media app. In October 2021, Asantewaa was adjudged “TikTok Influencer of the Year” at the maiden edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards.

Gyakie Says That TikTok Does Not Determine How Long A Song Would Top Charts

Thriving Ghanaian afrobeat singer, Gyakie, says that TikTok does not determine the longevity of a song on the charts.

In an interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, she noted that the type of song one drops will determine its longevity and not dance trends on social media.

I think the longevity of a song depends on the song. It's not really about TikTok.

She acknowledged the influence social media had on her all-time hit song, 'Forever'. She noted that:

“TikTok helped my 'Forever' song get to a bigger market."

Citing an example to buttress her point, she noted that although Kelvyn Boy’s 'Down Flat' is receiving a lot of traction on social media through dance routines, the song is still being enjoyed by many.

Source: YEN.com.gh