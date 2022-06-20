Famous TikTok star, Wesley Kesse has broken his silence on allegations about him being gay

He noted that he owes no one an explanation of his sexual orientation and that he is neither debunking nor clarifying the allegations

He noted that crossdressing in his skits on social media was inspired by Tyler Perry's character he played as Madea

Famous TikTok star and social media influencer, Kojo Asante Kesse who is popularly known as Wesley Kesse has addressed allegations about him being gay.

In an interview With Vicky Zugah on UTv's United Showbiz, he said he is not clearing the air on his sexuality status since he owes no one an explanation.

I don't think I owe anyone an explanation. So I'm not clearing any air. Whether I am or not, I feel it's none of your business.

These allegations as a result of the TikTok star crossdressing in many of his TikTok videos. In light of this, many have assumed he is gay. He noted that:

The inspiration, especially Mama Agartha, it comes from Madea. The fact that she has big bosoms. She's very authoritative. She's dramatic. She's funny and all of that. If she can do it, why can't I? I look up to Tyler perry a lot.

He clarified that he is able to portray the character he has invented to his maximum abilities dressed in the opposite sex.

I have a whole family. The Agartha family. There's Papa Agartha. There's Mama Agartha. There's bad b*tch Agartha . It's a whole family.

He noted that one would not understand if they are not fervent followers of his skits on social media. He acknowledged that his fellow guests on the show; Asantewaa, Felicia Osei, Erkuah and Jackline Mensah, are aware of the characters and the roles he plays in his skits.

All those sitting here know that I have a family. I've created a family for myself.

