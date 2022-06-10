Afrobeat Singer, Gyakie, has stated that musicians using TikTok as an avenue to promote their songs is not sustainable

She noted that trending TikTok dance routines do not determine the longevity of a song on the charts

She stated that using TikTok only helps a song reach a bigger market and that was what helped push her 'Forever' song

Thriving Ghanaian afrobeat singer, Gyakie, says that TikTok does not determine the longevity of a song on the charts.

In an interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, she noted that the type of song one drops will determine its longevity and not dance trends on social media.

I think the longevity of a song depends on the song. It's not really about TikTok.

Gyakie. Photo Source: @gyakie

Source: Instagram

Citing an example to buttress her point, she noted that although Kelvyn Boy’s 'Down Flat' is receiving a lot of traction on social media through dance routines, the song is still being enjoyed by many.

“People still dance to Kelvyn Boy's Down Flat even though it's been a while since it was released. It came with a dance routine on TikTok too. So, like I said, it depends on the song.”

She acknowledged the influence social media had on her all-time hit song, 'Forever'. She noted that:

“TikTok helped my 'Forever' song get to a bigger market."

Gyakie's remarks come at a time when there are ongoing conversations about many industry players resorting to TikTok trends to promote their songs.

Source: YEN.com.gh