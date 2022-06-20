Thriving TikTok Star, Jackline Mensah has debunked dating rumours involving her and Shatta Wale on live tv

She has lashed out at Ghanaians to refrain from that saying the reggae-dancehall artiste has taken advantage of her

She explained that the only time she met Shatta Wale was at his birthday party and that they have never met since then

Budding TikTok star, Jackline Mensah has dismissed claims about she having had an intimate connection with the reggae-dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

In an interview with Vicky Zugah on UTv's United Showbiz, she noted that she received similar attacks to that of Hajia Bintu.

Commenting on Hajia Bintu's comments on the claims people have made about her relationship with Shatta Wale, Jackline Mensah noted that if it was a different musician, she wouldn't have received that level of bashing from critics.

"I'm very sure if it was another person who did that song, they wouldn’t come for Hajia. I think it’s because of Shatta Wale. That is why. I even faced the same problem," Jackline Mensah said.

This comes after Hajia Bintu shot a music video with Shatta Wale on a song about her and her curvy body.

The TikTok star who is known to mimic Shatta Wale and has gone viral with her content on social media disclosed that she has not slept with the 'On God' hitmaker.

Jackline Mensah explained that:

The only time I’ve met Shatta Wale was at his birthday and that was it. I haven’t set eyes on Wale again. But then people would come; Wale chop am. That kind of thing. It’s not nice.

Young Ghanaian TikToker Jackline Mensah Reveals How Much She Makes Weekly From TikTok: Peeps Shocked

In an interview with Nana Ama McBrown, popular Ghanaian Tiktoker Jackline Mensah revealed how much she is paid as an influencer after Nana Ama posed the question to her.

She stated that she makes about $3000 a week from the social media app which is GH₵23,550.00 in Ghana cedis which is a lot of money.

Fellow tiktoker Ansantewa who tagged along in the interview also confirmed the assertions made by Jackline and said they do make that much.

Jackline Mensah is a popular personality on TikTok known for her funny videos and interesting content, she has fast risen to become one of the most notable Ghanaian content creators racking up a substantial number of views per video.

