Media personality and comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger, has pleaded with politicians to offer an embarrassment allowance to celebrities who campaign for them.

Afia Schwar, who appeared on Nana Ama McBrown's United Showbiz on UTV on Saturday, July 9, 2022, further stated that celebrities who campaign for politicians do so because of the brilliant policies the incumbent party would like to enforce once in power.

Afia Schwarzenneger. Photo Source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

However, she stated that on occasion, when the economy takes a downturn, and Ghanaians go through unbearable hardships, celebrities who supported the government are called out by the citizens.

She stressed that in such circumstances, celebrities have to be compensated after their image was used to attain victory in the elections.

They (politicians) can disgrace us (celebrities) free of charge. If you sit back to reminisce, then you say, "Is it me that you've done this to?" They have to give us embarassment allowance.

She noted that even though she was a staunch supporter of the incumbent government, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), she only did so because of the Free SHS policy.

Speaking on whether she is in agreement with the government going for the IMF bailout, she questioned whether the country has gotten up from the money it was sitting on.

She emphasised that she has no clue as to why the government is going to the IMF, because, to the best of her knowledge, Ghana is sitting on wealth.

Politicians have to be accountable to their words. We should start holding them accountable to their words.

Some Reactions On Social Media Gathered By YEN.com.gh

naa_anyema3 said:

I love your submission tonight Schwar

shellslingks commented:

Madam u are condemning bcos of wontumi

pamellamarfo commented:

She said politicians not NPP

atsweitennis said:

She spoke the bitter truth period

solomonmensah88 said:

She is telling the truth here ❤️❤️❤️❤️

akua_sexylia said:

The 3y3 te sika so money is the one that Npp gives you to campaign for them some of you girls are the reason why Ghana is broke

patdiamond299 said:

She always speaks the truth

Source: YEN.com.gh