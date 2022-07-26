Drama is slowly unfolding in the different houses of the BBNaija Level Up season as housemates get to know each other

During a chat in the lounge area, Amaka set the records straight and told Kess that she isn’t interested in any of the male housemates

Phyna who was a third party in the discussion mentioned how she had an eye for Groovy but has had a change of mind

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Drama is already brewing in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season, and some housemates have no difficulty finding their way into the middle of it.

Just recently, married housemate Kess joined female participants Amaka and Phyna for a quick chat around the lounge area.

Amaka tells Kess she's not interested in any housemate. Photo: @the_real_amaka/@kessbbn22

Source: UGC

The contestants appeared to have been talking about their potential love interests in the house when Amaka set the records straight.

The curvy lady categorically told Kess that she isn’t interested in any of the male housemates that are in the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kess used the opportunity to troll Amaka's big behind as he noted that she wants to treat people anyhow because of her curvy stature.

Also addressing a similar issue, Phyna noted that she was already taking interest in Groovy but has had to pull the plug on him. According to her, Groovy has made himself available to almost all the ladies in the house.

Phyna was also quick to add that most of the housemates in the level one house are not compatible when it comes to dating.

Watch a video showing their conversation below:

Social media users react

itssimplysuuccess said:

"Yanch k3 even chichi yanch pass her yanch *100."

exclusive_barbie_274 said:

"Phyna ma pami now."

smartkiddo07 said:

"Bryann will win this year edition."

beckyraphl said:

"Phyna no go kill me."

Excitement as level one and two housemates reunite

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website, Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija Season 7 Level Up show caused a stir online after the two sets of separated housemates finally united.

On Monday, July 25, the ‘mainland’ and ‘island’ contestants finally met themselves as they gathered in the Arena for their first game.

As soon as the two groups met, they all ran to each other in excitement as they shared tight hugs and deep laughter.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng