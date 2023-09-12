PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Northern Regional representative at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Nurah Mohammed, has proven to Ghanaians that she has what it takes to be a beauty queen.

Northern Region's Nurah looks stunning in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

The 23-year-old phenomenal woman has won three awards, including star performer awards and one best costume award. Her only competition now is Greater Accra Region's Naa Ayeley, who has won three awards.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of fun facts about Nurah Mohammed.

Northern Region's Nurah has unique stagecraft

Even before Nurah joined the 2023 Ghanaian Most Beautiful pageant, the confident lady was part of a drama group performing at the National Theatre.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She has performed in front of a large audience, which explains her flair when performing on stage.

Nurah has won two Star Performer awards during the fashion night presentation and One Africa performance.

Northern Region's Nurah is a graduate of the University of Ghana

Nurah is a graduate of the University of Ghana, while other contestants, like Ashanti Region's Ebo, are still pursuing their first-degree course.

Although she has yet to win the Most Eloquent award, Nurah is very articulate and rarely fumbles on stage during her performances.

Northern Region's Nurah is a poet and book lover

Although it's unclear whether she writes her own script or gets help from her team, Nurah from the Northern Region has won over Ghanaians with her in-depth knowledge of specific cultural topics on Ghana's Most Beautiful show.

Northern Region's Nurah is a fast thinker

During their daily discussions after their thrilling performances on Sunday, Nurah disclosed that she had to improvise because some of her crew members were late. Watch the video below;

Northern Region's Nurah has a unique fashion sense

Nurah Mohammed is a woman of substance who dresses elegantly in stylish outfits before joining the pageant.

Ebo And Twumwaa Evicted After Weeks Of Constant Criticisms From Judges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ebo and Twumwaa, two participants in Ghana's Most Beautiful, who were eliminated from the competition on September 10, 2023.

The judges said the lovely and articulate ladies, who come from the Ashanti and Central Regions, respectively, did poorly.

Several social media users have commented on the popular videos that TV3 shared on Instagram.

3 Times Ashanti Region's Ebo Went Viral With Stunning Braless Photos

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Ebo, who has gained attention with her stunning social media posts after being eliminated from the pageant.

The makeup artist and television host enjoys displaying her flawless skin in skimpy attire. Of the sixteen participants chosen for this year's pageant, the evictee has the best sense of style.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh