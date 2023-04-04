Ghanaian feminist Felicity Nelson quoted the Bible to support her assertion that both men and women should submit to each other in marriage

According to the gender activist, husbands are not higher than their wives in marriages. She said that, hierarchy doesn't exist in that space.

Adding that, any man who marries her and cannot take disrespect from her should ask for a divorce

Ghanaian radio show host and acclaimed feminist Felicity Nelson, made some assertions that shook the foundations of the dynamics of marriage.

Appearing as a guest on the Ladies Circle show on TV3, Felicity said that she does not believe in someone being a head in a marriage.

She added that the Bible instructed both men and women to submit to each other but preachers only talk about women submitting to their husbands in marriage.

Felicity hosts StraightTalk on Class 91.3 FM, where she is usually blunt in addressing issues on the show. It is with this same frankness that she asserted her views on marriage.

According to Felicity, marriage is not a workplace where roles are clear and usually strictly assigned. She maintained that she reveres her boss at work because he pays her, but her husband should not expect the same treatment.

"The reality is that, within any relationship, there should be equal respect. Each of you should respect the other. The workplace has a clear hierarchy. I don't believe that there should be a hierarchy in marriage.You are equal partners."

For Felicity Nelson, it's either a man willingly walks the talk with her or goes the path of separation.

"If you feel like I'm talking to you anyhow in the marriage, and you can't take it, then divorce me. If you can't take disrespect, divorce me."

Ghanaians react to feminist saying there is no head in marriage

Emmanuel Obeng Nketsia wrote:

Two captains steering a ship mentality. It has never worked. Is she suggesting we can equally have two presidents in a country at the same time? These are just fantasies of a spoiled woman. Real women/wives will vehemently disagree with her.

Roland Pitso wrote:

There is nothing like equality in any human relation. Keep living the lie.

Carolle Selasi Henyo wrote:

She said she doesn't believe in something. If you believe in it, good for you! I believe in equal partnership too and it's what I practice in my home. If you believe in anything else, it's a free world, do you, state your beliefs too without the name-calling and insults.

Watch the interview below:

