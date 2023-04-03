Esther Adjei, a contestant who stormed Date Rush, got the 10 male contestants on the show at the time of her entry, unable to keep calm at her sight.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The lady who is a plus-size model came on the show with an attire that revealed her figure and dance moves that flaunted her features with intensity.

Social media users have, just like the male contestants, been unable to keep their cool after watching the entry video of the plus-size model.

Esther's entry on Date Rush Photo credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Twitter

When it was all said and done, Esther Adjei walked home with a handsome young man called Francis, who many have referred to as a lucky man for ending up as the date of the curvy lady.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

See the reaction of the men on the show:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh