Oman FM presenter Kwabena Kwakye, the host of the station's Boiling Point political talk show, has passed on

The veteran broadcaster is reported to have passed on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, after collapsing at work

The news of Kwakye's passing has thrown social media into a state of mourning as many express surprise

Veteran broadcaster Kwabena Kwakye, a stalwart at Kennedy Agyapong's Oman FM in Accra, has been reported dead.

Kwakye, the host of Oman FM's flagship political talk show, Boiling Point, reportedly died on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, as the world celebrated Valentine's Day.

Details of the ace broadcaster's death are sketchy, but the chatter on social media is that he collapsed this morning while he was on the station's morning show, National Agenda.

Afia Akoto, a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), who was shocked by the news of Kwakye's passing, shared his video on the morning show today with the caption:

"Huh!!! This life, a man who was on the radio this morning healthy and fit. Before noon kicks the bucket. Wofa Kwabena Kwakye ah! Mensunu mu! Eiiii obi nk) hw3 okunafo ma y3n."

Another NPP stalwart, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, also shared a photo of Kwabena Kwakye with the caption:

Wofa Kwabena Kwakye of Oman fm gone ? Wow Life is unpredictable

Kwabena Kwakye's profile

The veteran broadcaster made a name for himself at Adom 106.3 FM, the leading Akan station of the Multimedia Group Limited.

He moved to Oman FM, owned by Kencity Media, upon its establishment in 2007 and has been hosting Boiling Point and National Agenda, among other roles.

In 2017, Kwabena Kwakye was appointed to the board of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) by President Nana Akufo-Addo under the chairmanship of former acting National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay.

